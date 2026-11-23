Elizabeth Olsen returns as a villain in Avengers Doomsday alongside Robert Downey Jr. Anthony Mackie confirms the shocking plot twist for the December 2026 Marvel release.

Marvel Studios has announced a seismic shift in its upcoming cinematic universe entry, Avengers: Doomsday, by confirming that Elizabeth Olsen will return as the Scarlet Witch, but this time aligned against the titular heroes. The highly anticipated film, scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026, promises to deliver the largest crossover event in franchise history by uniting mainstay Avengers with returning characters from the X-Men property.

Scarlet Witch Joins Doctor Doom Alliance

Robert Downey Jr. reprises his legendary role as Victor Von Doom, but in Avengers: Doomsday, he assumes the mantle of the iconic villain Doctor Doom. The post-credits scene from the Disney+ series VisionQuest revealed Doctor Doom actively recruiting Scarlet Witch to his evil faction, marking her rejoining of the franchise after a two-year absence since her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

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Anthony Mackie Reveals Casting Secrets

Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the MCU, recently discussed the shock of Scarlet Witch joining the enemy ranks during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He teased the magnitude of her threat by comparing her potential power to Jean Grey from the X-Men films, suggesting she could cause destruction on a planetary scale. Mackie admitted that Elizabeth Olsen's casting was kept strictly confidential from the rest of the Doomsday cast, including himself.

Complex Family Dynamics in Doomsday

The inclusion of Scarlet Witch raises immediate stakes for the family dynamics established in WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, is also confirmed to return, rekindling his relationship with their sons Tommy and Billy Maximoff in VisionQuest. This creates a heartbreaking potential for the family to be united only to face opposition from opposite sides of the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday.

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Massive Roster of Returning Stars

Avengers: Doomsday features an unprecedented ensemble cast that bridges multiple Marvel properties. The confirmed Avengers lineup includes Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Chris Hemsworth, and Hailee Steinfeld. The roster is further bolstered by X-Men alumni such as James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.

Production Details and Release Timeline

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, the film is rated PG-13 and scheduled to run for 165 minutes. The film arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the franchise as it integrates previously disjointed universes into a cohesive narrative arc centered on the threat of Doctor Doom and the ambiguous loyalty of its former allies.