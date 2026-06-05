‘Scarier’ Type of Lyme Disease Spreading in the US Causes More Severe Symptoms: Doctors Explain

The illness is still considered to be Lyme disease, but it comes with “very, very high level of bacteria” in the blood and more severe symptoms. Doctors explain the differences.

Lyme disease that’s caused by a different species of bacteria from most cases and comes with more severe symptoms than the traditional tickborne infection has shown up in New York.

A resident of Herkimer County tested positive for Borrelia mayonii last year, a pathogen that had previously been only found in humans and ticks in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday, June 4. The patient had spent time outdoors and hadn’t traveled.

Investigators found ticks positive for the bacteria on the person’s property.in the U.S. are bacteria known as Borrelia burgdorferi, but this case provides “the first evidence of B. mayonii presence in New York ticks and locally acquired B. mayonii infection in a New York resident,” researchers wrote in the, and it’s also spread by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick or deer tick, but the symptoms are slightly different than the traditional Lyme disease, says Dr. Bobbi Pritt, chair of the division of clinical microbiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“It looks like Borrelia mayonii, the newer discovered organism, just reaches a very, very high level of bacteria in the blood, and that might be why some of the symptoms are more severe as well,” Pritt tells TODAY.com. There have been fewer than 20 human cases reported — all of them in the upper Midwest, except for this new case in New York, she notes.

That’s a tiny percentage of the 476,000 people who are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year in the U.S., Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, called it “kind of an evolution or a subspecies of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. ”“I don’t think that this should freak people out, but I think it underscores the fact that tickborne diseases are a real thing, and that ticks can transmit multiple different pathogens,” Adalja tells TODAY.com.

The level of Borrelia mayonii bacteria in patients’ blood is 1,000 times higher than with Borrelia burgdorferi, Adalja says. Typical early symptoms of traditional Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, plus a bull’s-eye rash. But patients with Lyme disease caused by Borrelia mayonii had more diffuse or widespread rashes, including one man who had large red spots all over his body, Pritt says.

They also had more gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting; and neurologic symptoms like double vision and a “really, really severe headache,” she notes. One young patient experienced severe somnolence, or excessive drowsiness.

“The parents couldn’t rouse the child, which was very worrisome. The child ended up in the hospital,” Pritt recalls. , but it’s not available in every clinic, so Lyme disease caused by the different species of bacteria could be more widespread than doctors realize, Pritt notes.

“There probably are very likely more cases that are just patients being tested by serology and getting a positive result, and we just assume it’s the routine Borrelia burgdorferi Lyme disease,” she says. “Without PCR, you never would know. ”The treatment is the same as with traditional Lyme disease, both experts note. Patients get a course of antibiotics like doxycycline.

Before the New York case, it’s a mystery why Borrelia mayonii was geographically restricted to Minnesota and Wisconsin for so long, Adalja says.

“We don’t quite understand exactly how it emerged, where it came from, what was restricting it to begin with,” he notes. “So, to be able to answer, ‘Will it spread? ’ I think we still have to understand the factors that that caused it to not spread for so long.

” Since it’s transmitted by the same tick that transmits the bacteria that cause traditional Lyme disease, Pritt believes it will probably be found in the same “big hot spots for Lyme disease” — mostly the upper Northeast and the Upper Midwest.

“The bottom line, though, is that this is another tickborne disease that you can get through the bite of the blacklegged tick,” she says. “It’s just one more reason why people need to be careful when they go outdoors and take precautions againstA. Pawlowski is a TODAY health reporter focusing on health news and features. Previously, she was a writer, producer and editor at CNN.

Michael Siluk / Universal Images Group via Getty Images filewundervisuals / Getty Images





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