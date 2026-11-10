Scandal Leaving Netflix December 17: Shonda Rhimes Hit Moves to Disney Plus

Scandal, Shonda Rhimes political thriller, departs Netflix on December 17. Viewers must switch to Disney Plus or Hulu to stream the Kerry Washington star show after this date.

Shonda Rhimes iconic political thriller Scandal is departing Netflix on December 17. This removal marks the end of the show's streaming availability on the platform after its return to the service in 2025. The decision effectively concludes a specific chapter in the series distribution history for the long-running ABC drama.

Scandal Departure Date And Streaming Details

Scandal leaves Netflix globally on December 17. After this date, the series becomes exclusively available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus within the United States. This shift consolidates the show within the Disney ecosystem, separating it from its former home on the streaming giant. The move requires viewers to adjust their subscription strategies to continue watching the Kerry Washington star series.

Also read December Natural Gas Futures Rise 2.24% to $3.01 as Traders Eye $3.04 Resistance

Shonda Rhimes Television Empire Scope

Shonda Rhimes represents a rare tier of television producers whose work fundamentally altered the broadcasting landscape. Her portfolio includes Grey's Anatomy, the longest running scripted primetime show on ABC, alongside its spinoffs Private Practice and Station 19. Additionally, she created the massive global phenomenon Bridgerton for Netflix. These projects demonstrate her sustained dominance across broadcast network television and premium streaming services for over two decades.

Comparing Shondaland Success To Peers

Other prominent television creators maintain active showrooms but with different scopes of operation. Trey Parker and Matt Stone produce South Park, which remains their sole currently airing series. Ryan Murphy oversees multiple concurrent productions across FX, ABC, Hulu, and Netflix. Taylor Sheridan manages an extensive Yellowstone franchise empire featuring shows like Tulsa King, Landman, and the upcoming Frisco King. Despite this formidable competition, Shonda Rhimes maintains a unique position through her consistent output of culturally significant hit series.

Advertisement

Scandal Plot And Production Legacy

Scandal originally aired on ABC from 2012 until 2018. The series followed Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert and former White House Director of Communications played by Kerry Washington. The show combined high stakes political intrigue with melodramatic twists, creating a unique blend of The West Wing style governance and Grey's Anatomy style personal drama. The narrative featured assassinations, rigged elections, and blackmail, establishing a tone that prioritized escapist entertainment over strict political realism.

Streaming History And Future Availability

The show has had a complex journey on streaming platforms. It initially arrived on Netflix in 2014 before being removed in 2020. Following a five year absence, it returned to the platform on June 17, 2025. Now, it leaves again on December 17 to join the Disney Plus library. Viewers interested in rewatching the series must subscribe to Hulu or Disney Plus to access the complete run after this final departure date.