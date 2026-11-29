Shonda Rhimes political thriller Scandal departs Netflix on December 17 2026 following an 18 month license agreement. All seven seasons return to Hulu for U.S. viewers.

Shonda Rhimes acclaimed political thriller Scandal is scheduled to exit Netflix on December 17 2026. This departure marks the second time the series has left the streaming giant. The show originally premiered on Netflix in June 2025. It will remain available for approximately 18 months before its return to Hulu.

Streaming Rights Return to Hulu Platform

Hulu currently hosts all seven seasons and 124 episodes of the series. U.S. subscribers can access the full library immediately upon the Netflix departure. The return aligns with the original exclusive home for the show. Disney manages the intellectual property behind the series. The licensing arrangement suggests a temporary partnership with Netflix.

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Scandal Premise and Kerry Washington Role

Olivia Pope portrayed by Kerry Washington serves as the central crisis manager. Her team protects the public images of Washington D.C. elites. The narrative combines procedural elements with serialized political drama. The story explores personal secrets within high-level government circles. This structure creates a unique viewing experience for audiences.

Episode Structure and Season Details

Season 1 contains only seven episodes. Subsequent seasons feature between 16 and 22 episodes per run. The total runtime spans over two years of weekly television. The pacing allows for deep character development and complex plotting. This format distinguishes the series from standard network television.

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Netflix Departure Date and Future Availability

The exact exit date remains December 17 2026. This timing confirms a specific contractual window for the platform. The show entered Netflix on June 17 2025. Fans should plan their viewing before this deadline. Hulu will resume exclusive streaming rights in the United States.

Historical Context of Streaming Transitions

The show first left Netflix in May 2020. It stayed away for five years. The 2025 return represented a significant acquisition. The current exit follows a similar pattern of rights rotation. Industry observers note the strategic value of such agreements. The move ensures broad distribution across major platforms.