Fans must stream the 124-episode run of Scandal by December 16 before the Shonda Rhimes series departs Netflix. The show remains available on Hulu and Disney+.

The acclaimed political drama series Scandal is officially departing the Netflix library on December 16, 2024. This removal affects the entire U.S. lineup, marking the end of a significant streaming chapter for the 124-episode run. Viewers who wish to watch the complete collection created by Shonda Rhimes must do so before this specific deadline passes.

Licensing Expiration Trains Removal

The departure of Scandal from Netflix is directly tied to the expiration of its current licensing agreement between the streaming giant and the studio. This is a standard industry practice where content rotates based on contractual terms rather than creative decisions. While the exit impacts the U.S. audience, Netflix departures can change or vary by region, meaning availability might differ in international markets. The studio behind the hit series, ABC Studios, and its production arm Shondaland, have concluded their licensing deal with Netflix for this specific period.

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Shonda Rhimes Drama Details Cast

At the center of the narrative is Kerry Washington, who portrays Olivia Pope, a crisis manager who cleaned up messes for Washington's biggest power players. After leaving her role as a presidential media adviser, she launches her own crisis-fixing agency, taking on scandals that could sink even the most influential clients. Her team members bring plenty of troubles of their own to the table. Olivia's history with President Fitzgerald Grant, played by Tony Goldwyn, also catches up to her in this ABC series created by Shonda Rhimes. The ensemble cast also includes Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Guillermo Díaz, Darby Stanchfield and Katie Lowes. ABC Studios and Shondaland produced the series, with Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Mark Fish among its executive producers. Episodes were directed by a rotating group that included Tom Verica, Allison Liddi-Brown and Paul McGuigan.

Critical Acclaim Drives Fan Following

The show was no small-screen flop; it grew into a major ABC hit. Its political twists also fueled a lively online fan community, helping turn it into a must-watch network drama. Its critical reception remains strong as well. The series gives the series a 94% average Tomatometer score and a 71% audience Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season scores were 87% for Season 1, 95% for Seasons 2, 3, 5 and 6, 100% for Season 4, and 92% for Season 7. These high ratings demonstrate the enduring quality of the storytelling and character development that kept audiences engaged throughout its seven-season run.

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Streaming Alternatives Remain Available

The Netflix exit does not mean Olivia Pope is disappearing from streaming altogether. Rotten Tomatoes currently lists all seven seasons on Hulu and Disney+, alongside Netflix. Viewers who miss the deadline can still find the complete series there. This dual availability ensures that new fans can still discover the political intrigue and personal drama without having to rejoin Netflix. The availability on Hulu and Disney+ provides a stable home for the series, unlike the temporary nature of the Netflix license.

Wider Trends in Streaming Rotations

This departure is part of a broader pattern of content rotation happening across major streaming platforms. For TV junkies, December brings bittersweet news regarding other titles. ABC's legendary series Lost is also officially leaving Netflix later this month. As June approaches, Netflix is preparing to refresh its catalog and is set to remove a highly acclaimed AMC period drama. These changes reflect the dynamic nature of the streaming landscape, where licensing deals are constantly renegotiated. Fans must stay vigilant about deadlines to ensure they do not miss out on favorite shows during these transition periods.