Actor Jacob Elordi faces accusations of faking an injury to skip the Cannes Film Festival while sparking a high-profile romance with Kendall Jenner.

The glitzy world of Hollywood is currently abuzz with the latest romantic pairing involving Kendall Jenner and the rising star Jacob Elordi . The two have been spotted in several high-profile settings, painting a picture of a blissful early stage of an A-list romance.

From leisurely drives through the sprawling streets of Los Angeles on double dates to intimate moments on the sandy shores of Hawaii, where they were seen sipping rose directly from the bottle, the couple appears deeply smitten. These outings have not been solitary affairs, as they have frequently been accompanied by Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner, and her partner, the acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet.

This trend of the Jenner sisters dating cinematic powerhouses seems to be a recurring theme, with Kendall now following the path blazed by Kylie in her pursuit of romantic connections with established movie stars. However, beneath the surface of this fairytale romance lies a growing cloud of controversy centered around Elordi's recent professional commitments.

The actor, who has garnered significant acclaim for his roles in productions like Euphoria and the recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights, shocked many when he withdrew from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. The official reason provided for his absence was a broken foot that required a period of recovery and low activity. Yet, the narrative of a debilitating injury has been called into question by the public.

Recent images of the actor show him in the driver's seat of a vehicle during their Los Angeles excursions and walking freely on a Hawaiian beach without any sign of an orthopedic boot or a plaster cast. This discrepancy has led many followers and critics to speculate that the injury might have been a carefully constructed ruse designed to allow him to skip the French festival, which some insiders claim has lost some of its historic glitz and luster in recent years.

Beyond the debate over his physical health, there are deeper concerns regarding how this relationship might influence Elordi's trajectory as a serious Hollywood leading man. There is a persistent whisper in the industry about the perceived danger of becoming too closely associated with the reality television sphere, often referred to as the Kardashian curse. Some critics suggest that associating with figures from a lower-rent reality background could potentially overshadow an actor's artistic achievements.

This sentiment is echoed by those who believe that Timothee Chalamet's recent lack of Oscar success might be partially attributed to his entanglement with the Jenner family. While an industry insider suggests that Elordi's current streak of hits in films like Frankenstein and various television projects provides him with a buffer of respect, there is a warning that this grace period is temporary.

If his future projects fail to meet expectations, the public and critics may be quicker to judge him, potentially linking his professional decline to his personal choices and a perceived inflated ego. The romantic history between Kendall and Jacob is not a sudden development but rather a slow burn that has been simmering for years. The two were known to be friendly long before their current status, with Elordi attending Kendall's birthday celebrations as far back as 2022.

They were also observed in deep conversation during the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, an event that followed Elordi's loss in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as the creature in Frankenstein. Their relationship reportedly reached a boiling point at Justin Bieber's post-show party at Coachella last month, where they were seen in an affectionate embrace. Sources indicate that Kylie Jenner may have played the role of matchmaker, facilitating the spark between the two.

This latest pairing adds to a long list of high-profile relationships for both parties; Elordi has previously been linked to model Kaia Gerber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, while Kendall has dated a variety of stars, including Bad Bunny and professional athletes like Devin Booker and Ben Simmons. As the couple continues to navigate the intense scrutiny of the paparazzi and the public, the world watches to see if this romance will be a lasting success or a cautionary tale of Hollywood image management





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