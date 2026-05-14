Scammers are spoofing major companies to extract personal information from jobseekers

Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to create fake websites imitating brands such as Meta, Disney, Coca-Cola and Spotify, which say that they are hiring. They then manufacture online application processes to fool people into entering their personal details and social media logins, a report by NordVPN found. AI is making the scam more convincing, as it can remove the usual 'tells' such as poor spelling and grammar in emails or webpages that look 'off'. Hacked social media accounts and personal information can be a gateway to other types of fraud, including scams that try to trick your family and friends into handing over cash, NordVPN warned. Your personal information can also be used to take out loans on your behalf or even gain access to your bank accounts.

Scammers are spoofing major companies to extract personal information from unwitting jobseekers, an online security firm has warned. Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to create fake websites imitating brands such as Meta, Disney, Coca-Cola and Spotify, which say that they are hiring.

They then manufacture online application processes to fool people into entering their personal details and social media logins, a report by NordVPN found. AI is making the scam more convincing, as it can remove the usual 'tells' such as poor spelling and grammar in emails or webpages that look 'off'.

Hacked social media accounts and personal information can be a gateway to other types of fraud, including scams that try to trick your family and friends into handing over cash, NordVPN warned. Your personal information can also be used to take out loans on your behalf or even gain access to your bank accounts.

Lloyds Bank logged a 237 per cent rise in job scams last year, increasing fears that these may not be amateur phishing attempts but rather scalable operations. These scammers have 'weaponised hope' to trick their targets amid a rise in joblessness in Britain, according to AI expert Mitali Deypurkaystha. She says: 'Gen Z candidates now send an average of 24 job applications before landing a role, compared to 12 for Gen X and 11 for Baby Boomers.

Scammers know desperation leads to defences being dropped.

'These fake Meta and Spotify job offers are so dangerous because they weaponise hope at the exact moment young people are exhausted, anxious and willing to trust strangers just to get a foot on the career ladder.





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Scammers Spoofing Major Companies Jobseekers Artificial Intelligence Fake Websites Online Application Processes Nordvpn AI Scam Personal Information Hacked Social Media Accounts Other Types Of Fraud Lloyds Bank Gen Z Scammers Desperation Defences Being Dropped Fake Meta And Spotify Job Offers Weaponise Hope Young People Exhausted Anxious Willing To Trust Strangers AI-Powered Scammers Online-Only Recruitment Processes Recruitment Personal Information Unfamiliar Websites Respond Quickly Hundreds Of Applications Little Feedback AI-Powered Scammers Unemployment Jobless 5 Per Cent 16 To 24-Year-Olds Personal Independence Payments Mental Health Conditions Chief Technology Officer Destination Digital Marketing No-Reply Xero Email Address Xero Is A Piece Of Accounting Software Scam Job Offers Headhunting Account Bank Accounts

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