SCAD Heart Attack: Young Woman's Rare Diagnosis Challenges Medical Norms

Courtney Bennett, 24, suffered SCAD with no risk factors. Learn about this rare condition affecting young women, symptoms, and long-term recovery challenges in the UK.

When Courtney Bennett was just 24 years old, she experienced a life-threatening cardiac event that defied all conventional medical expectations. In July 2024, the Manchester resident and brow and lash technician suffered a heart attack while driving home from the supermarket. Despite having normal cholesterol levels and no traditional risk factors, she faced a crushing pain that signaled a catastrophic failure of her cardiovascular health.

Bennett was subsequently diagnosed with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, a rare and often overlooked condition that predominantly affects younger women. This diagnosis revealed that she had actually suffered multiple minor cardiac events over the preceding month, with a fifth attack in the hospital finally leading to the correct identification of the underlying cause.

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Understanding SCAD Mechanisms and Risks

Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection is responsible for causing four to six heart attacks daily within the United Kingdom. The condition accounts for approximately 80 to 90 percent of cases among women, making it the leading cause of heart attacks in women under the age of 50, as well as pregnant women and new mothers. Unlike traditional cardiac events, SCAD often strikes individuals without typical risk factors such as high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, or diabetes.

The medical mechanism behind SCAD involves a tear in the artery wall, which creates a bruise that narrows the vessel and restricts blood flow to the heart. Because the condition arises spontaneously, it cannot be predicted or prevented through standard lifestyle modifications. Bennett's doctors indicated that a combination of hormonal changes and stress likely triggered her specific case, highlighting the complex interplay of female hormones like oestrogen and progesterone on artery wall structure.

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Bennett's Diagnostic Journey and Treatment

Bennett's initial hospital admission in July 2024 was marked by a lack of immediate answers. After days of uncertainty and easing symptoms, she discharged herself from the hospital. However, the pain returned violently while she was washing her hair in the shower, forcing her to call an ambulance. The pain continued to fluctuate over the following days, becoming particularly severe in the early hours of July 14.

The critical diagnostic moment occurred when Bennett felt her body empty itself and experienced intense pain radiating down her arms. Medical staff performed an urgent angiogram, using contrast dye to visualize blood flow. Doctors first attempted to reach her heart through her wrist before inserting a catheter through her groin. The scan revealed the arterial bruise that had caused the blockage, confirming the diagnosis of SCAD.

Following the diagnosis, Bennett was transferred by ambulance to another hospital where she spent ten days recovering. The standard conservative management for SCAD typically avoids stents or bypass surgery because the torn artery wall often heals on its own over several weeks to months. Bennett was prescribed beta-blockers and aspirin to reduce heart strain and prevent blood clots during the healing process. She has continued taking these medications long-term to prevent a recurrence.

Long-Term Emotional and Physical Impact

The psychological burden of surviving a heart attack at such a young age has been profound for Bennett. She describes living with significant anxiety about experiencing another cardiac event, which has drastically altered her daily life. Despite her doctor's approval to resume dancing 12 weeks after the attack, she has not yet returned to the activity due to the constant fear of a repeat occurrence.

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Bennett, who has two young children and lost her mother at the age of six, initially found the idea of lifelong medication difficult to accept. She had previously been an active person with no history of taking medication, engaging in activities like running after her toddler and dancing since early childhood. The diagnosis forced a sudden and permanent shift in her lifestyle and self-perception.

Recognizing Symptoms and Medical Advice

Experts emphasize that the symptoms of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection are usually identical to those of a standard heart attack. Chest pain remains the most common symptom, though patients may also experience pain in the back, neck, jaw, or arms, particularly the left arm. Early recognition of these signs is critical for timely intervention and better outcomes.

Medical professionals stress the importance of remaining in the hospital until key diagnostic tests are completed. These include a heart trace known as an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood tests measuring troponin levels, which often need to be checked twice over several hours. Bennett's experience underscores the necessity of persistent medical advocacy, as her symptoms were initially missed before the condition was correctly identified.

Scientists continue to investigate the exact causes of SCAD, with a strong focus on how female hormones may weaken artery walls. The condition serves as a stark reminder that heart disease is not solely associated with older men or those with high cholesterol. For Bennett and many others, SCAD represents a hidden threat that requires greater awareness among both the public and the medical community.