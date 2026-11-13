SCAD Fash Fetes C.Z. Guest and ‘Emily in Paris’ in Two Exhibitions

SCAD Fash in Atlanta celebrated its exhibitions dedicated to C.Z. Guest and 'Emily in Paris' over two days with support from Max Mara.

Share this article on Talk Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada may have engaged in “Impossible Conversations” at the Met in 2012, but the dialogue C.Z.

Guest and “Emily in Paris” are having at As reported, the American socialite’s wardrobe will share space with costumes from the hit Netflix series until early 2027, each with a dedicated, presenting sponsor of “C.Z. Guest: Portrait of an American Style Icon,” cohosted a members-only preview with Guest’s daughter Cornelia followed by an Italian feast at Sotto Sotto in the historic Inman Park neighborhood.

Also read Gina Bruno Wants You to Be a Guest at Your Own Party

Notably, fashion photographer Bruce Weber, who fixed his lens on Guest many a time and whose work hangs in the exhibit, was in attendance. ’s worldwide communications vice president Giorgio Guidotti for a panel at SCADshow, the university’s performing arts center, to discuss her mother’s legacy and how she earned the title “style icon. ” Hint: Max Mara played a role.

Referencing a pair of short shorts by the Italian luxury brand that are on display, Cornelia said they reveal her mother’s “down-to-earth” side.

Advertisement

“Going out of New York was fun and glamorous, but she was happiest in a pair of shorts cuddling around in our garden,” she added. Giudotti recalled meeting Guest when he shot her for Max Mara Magazine in the early ’90s.

“She was styling her Max Mara outfit with her own jewelry, eating lunch with the whole crew in the kitchen,” he said. “She started becoming familiar with the brand and it grew to be a staple in her wardrobe — coats, suits, knitwear. We wanted to support this exhibit as a tribute to a remarkable woman and wonderful friend.

”Max Mara fostered that support even earlier, hosting a two-day shopping experience last month at Saks Fifth Avenue in Phipps Plaza where invitees selected looks from creative director Ian Griffith’s fall collection to attend the opening. Ten percent of proceeds from the event will go toward upcoming SCAD Fash projects. But back to Tuesday.

A SCAD-produced documentary short about Guest was screened during the evening, as was an exclusive first look at the trailer for “Emily in Paris” Season Six premiering next month. : “Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules, Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi,” preceding another panel featuring Fitoussi, series creator Darren Star, director Andy Fleming and William Abadie, who plays Emily Cooper’s first marketing client and her boss’ love interest, Antoine Lambert. Alex Delotch Davis, executive director of SCAD Fash, said: “Bringing C.Z.

Advertisement

Guest and ‘Emily in Paris’ into dialogue allows us to explore how fashion constructs identity and shapes our collective imagination, through both a lived American history and an imagined contemporary world. Together, these exhibitions invite audiences across generations to consider how fashion records culture while also helping to create it.

”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers