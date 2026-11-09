South Carolina Father John-Michael Dooley Released on Bond After Abandoning 6-Year-Old Daughter in Overnight Pokemon Card Line

Charleston police arrested Jason Dooley after he left his 6-year-old daughter sleeping in a Target line overnight to secure a spot for rare Pokemon cards. The incident highlights severe child neglect concerns.

John-Michael Dooley, a 35-year-old resident of Johns Island, South Carolina, was released from custody after posting bond on Friday, November 6. This development marks the latest update in a case that began when the Charleston Police Department arrested him for unlawful conduct toward a child. The arrest followed the alarming discovery that he had left his 6-year-old daughter sleeping alone in an outdoor line outside a Target store.

The incident occurred in Charleston's West Ashley district during the overnight hours leading into Friday. Dooley had been waiting with his daughter for the release of the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution - Delta Reign expansion set. Police reports confirm he departed to return home after 1:00 a.m., explicitly leaving the child in the line to hold his place. He acknowledged to detectives that he did not want to miss the opportunity to purchase the new cards, prioritizing the commercial release over his child's immediate safety.

Also read South Carolina Man Arrested for Leaving 6-Year-Old Daughter Outside Target to Hold Spot in Pokémon Card Line

The young girl remained unattended in the cold overnight conditions for approximately one hour. She slept with a pillow and a blanket provided by her father, while other customers waited nearby. Concerned patrons eventually noticed the vulnerable situation and called the Charleston Police Department. When Dooley returned to the Target store the following morning, witnesses identified him as the child's father and alerted authorities to his presence.

Police confirmed that the 6-year-old girl was unharmed at the time of the incident. Despite her physical safety, she was immediately placed into emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This agency assumed responsibility for the child to ensure her well-being following the removal from her father's care. Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the neglect charges as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

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Dooley declined to discuss the circumstances of his arrest in depth with news outlets. He cited advice from his attorney and stated that news reports contained inaccuracies regarding the event. He spoke to NBC News, where he addressed the public nature of the incident. The family's legal team has advised him to remain silent while the case moves forward through the judicial system.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is currently managing the care of the girl. It remains unclear whether the child is still under DSS supervision or if she has been returned to a safe guardian. The agency did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding her current living situation or the status of her placement. This uncertainty highlights the ongoing impact of the incident on the child's welfare.

Dooley is due in court for his initial appearance scheduled for December 18. This upcoming hearing will determine the next steps in the legal process against him. The charge of unlawful conduct toward a child carries significant legal weight and social consequences. His release on bond does not indicate a reduction in the severity of the allegations against him.

This arrest occurs amidst a broader pattern of high-profile child safety failures across the United States. Recent incidents include a North Carolina mother arrested for leaving two children in a hot vehicle while shoplifting at a Walmart on March 14. Additionally, a Florida father was charged with child neglect after allowing his 4-year-old son to wander onto a busy road for an hour. These cases draw significant public and media attention to the issue of parental negligence.

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Another recent example involves a Florida mother arrested on a plane in late October. She was taken into custody for allegedly leaving her four children home alone while she flew to Las Vegas for a work trip. These diverse cases illustrate a worrying trend of parents prioritizing convenience or other activities over child supervision. The Dooley case fits into this national conversation about child safety standards.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the legal and social consequences of endangering minors for commercial convenience. The decision to leave a young child unattended in a public space overnight represents a significant failure in parental duty. Community members expressed shock and concern over the incident when it first occurred. The swift police response and removal of the child underscore the seriousness with which such cases are treated.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the legal outcome for John-Michael Dooley and the welfare of the 6-year-old girl. The South Carolina Department of Social Services will likely assess the home environment before any decisions regarding custody are finalized. The December 18 court appearance will be a critical juncture in determining the future of both the legal charges and the child's living arrangements.