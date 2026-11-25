SBI Holdings, SMFG, and the Solana Foundation begin full-scale operations of SBI Solana Global in Japan while Bitcoin ETFs record sixth day of net outflows.

SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and the Solana Foundation officially launched full-scale operations for their joint venture, SBI Solana Global, in Japan on Wednesday. The venture integrates SBI R3 Japan under a new operational structure and leverages the combined assets of over 2.3 trillion dollars and more than 80 million customers. This massive institutional entry coincides with a severe downturn in the broader cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin trading has slipped below the 60,000 dollar threshold and now hovers around 58,580 dollars.

The launch of SBI Solana Global marks a pivotal moment for blockchain adoption in Japan, with the new entity focusing on four distinct business lines. These include stablecoin payment rails for AI agent micropayments, the tokenization of bonds and investment funds, and on-chain asset management. The company plans to initially deploy these use cases within Japan before expanding across Asia and connecting with global on-chain markets, signaling a strategic shift toward integrating traditional finance with high-throughput blockchain networks.

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Bitcoin has experienced significant pressure, falling below the lowest band of the Rainbow Chart, a long-term technical model tracking price cycles. Trading at approximately 58,580 dollars, the leading cryptocurrency dropped 1.97 percent over 24 hours. The market sentiment remains deeply negative, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index sitting at 13, indicating extreme fear among investors. This decline has prompted concerns among traders, with BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes warning that Bitcoin could retest the 55,000 dollar level, a support zone last seen in September 2024.

Institutional investment flows continue to reflect this cautious sentiment, as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded 231.56 million dollars in net outflows on Tuesday. This marks the sixth consecutive trading day of negative flows, highlighting sustained investor risk aversion. U.S. spot Ether ETFs also suffered losses, with 64.02 million dollars pulled from the funds during the same period. The Coinbase Premium Index has remained negative for 63 consecutive days, suggesting that Bitcoin is trading at a discount in the U.S. compared to global exchanges.

The downturn extends beyond Bitcoin, affecting major altcoins and traditional market indices. Ethereum dropped 3.18 percent to 1,641 dollars, while Solana fell 3.72 percent to 67.86 dollars. XRP declined by 2.23 percent to 0.908 dollars. In traditional finance, the Nasdaq 100 closed down 1.99 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.50 percent. Market volatility spiked, with the VIX index jumping 16.61 percent to 30.75, and Nasdaq 100 futures falling 2.93 percent on Wednesday morning.

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Despite the bearish macro environment, institutional adoption of Solana appears robust through the new SBI partnership. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expressed strong optimism about the network's future, suggesting Solana could become a 300 billion dollar chain within five years. He argued that capturing just 10 percent of global stock trading through tokenization would make such a valuation reasonable, citing the network's scalability and growing institutional interest as key drivers.

SBI Holdings has long been a prominent ally of the Ripple ecosystem, owning approximately 9 percent of Ripple Labs and 60 percent of SBI Ripple Asia. The company continues to utilize XRP for cross-border money transfers from Japan to the Philippines through its subsidiary, SBI Remit. Yoshitaka Kitao, chief executive of SBI, has publicly affirmed his support for XRP, reinforcing the institutional backing for the asset even as the company diversifies into Solana.

The Bitwise XRP ETF has demonstrated resilience in its first year, averaging 14 million dollars in daily trading volume. This performance stands out amidst the broader market sell-off and regulatory scrutiny. The continued activity in XRP-linked products underscores the distinct trajectory of certain altcoins compared to the general market weakness experienced by Bitcoin and Ether.

Ripple is simultaneously expanding its institutional footprint globally, with Yapı Kredi, a major Turkish bank, launching a crypto platform powered by Ripple Custody. This follows the approval of the bank's application by the Turkish Capital Markets Board in June. Ripple executive Reece Merrick noted that banks are rapidly adopting enterprise-grade custody solutions as XRP becomes one of the most widely held assets in the retail market.

Technological developments on the XRP Ledger are also gaining traction, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector. The AI project Heurist reported that AI agents have made more than 10 million inference payments on the ledger, settled in RLUSD. This milestone highlights the growing intersection of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence, potentially opening new utility cases for blockchain networks.

Structural changes are also evident in the Bitcoin mining sector, with Glassnode data revealing an 8 percent year-over-year decline in the Bitcoin hashrate. This marks the first annual decline since China banned mining in 2021. The reduction in hashrate has driven hashprice to a record low, raising questions about the network's security and energy consumption dynamics in the medium term.

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Market participants are also observing significant liquidity shifts, with 362 million dollars worth of positions liquidated over the past 24 hours. Notably, 81 percent of these liquidations were long positions, indicating heavy deleveraging among bullish traders. The U.S. dollar index stood at 103.92, and the USD/JPY exchange rate was at 159.25, reflecting broader macroeconomic pressures.

Analysts at Alphractal noted that while retail traders were buying Ethereum, large institutional players known as sharks and whales were selling. Cumulative volume delta data showed that whales with orders above 1 million dollars sold 2.5 billion dollars worth of assets. This divergence in behavior suggests that a sustainable bull market may not return until large holders resume buying.

Looking ahead, traders will be closely monitoring upcoming economic data, including October PCE figures and the second estimate of third-quarter GDP. These reports could influence market direction as U.S. stock markets prepare for Thanksgiving closures. The combination of institutional adoption in Asia and persistent sell-offs in the West creates a complex landscape for digital assets.

Binance has also expanded its tokenization offerings by launching spot trading for five tokenized exchange-traded funds, known as bStocks, against USDT. These products include IBITB, linked to BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, providing retail investors with easier access to traditional financial instruments via blockchain rails.

In the broader financial news, Tether faced estimated unrealized losses of 4.7 billion dollars on its Bitcoin and gold reserves. The stablecoin issuer's excess reserve buffer has shrunk by nearly 60 percent since late September. Meanwhile, ARK Invest purchased 61.6 million dollars worth of Anthropic shares, signaling continued interest in artificial intelligence equities.

The Ethereum Foundation published its PQAI #1 roadmap, focusing on protecting the network from quantum computing threats. Developers selected the Keccak-256 hash function over faster alternatives, prioritizing long-term security. This development underscores the ongoing efforts to future-proof major blockchain infrastructures against emerging technological risks.