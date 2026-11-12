SBI Holdings CEO Defends XRP Amid Market Volatility

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao denies rumors of a 10 billion dollar XRP holding, clarifying the stake is 9 percent of Ripple Labs equity.

SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao issued a rare statement in English to address growing confusion among XRP holders on the social media platform X. This direct communication follows recent complaints from frustrated investors regarding market conditions and corporate disclosures. The CEO's intervention serves to clarify the company's long-standing position and correct misleading narratives circulating in financial communities.

Clarifying Holdings And Equity Stake

On February 15, 2026, Kitao released long-form tweets to explicitly deny rumors that SBI Holdings possesses ten billion dollars worth of XRP tokens. He clarified that the firm holds approximately nine percent equity in Ripple Labs rather than a direct massive token hoard. This distinction highlights that SBI's potential value is tied to the broader ecosystem and corporate valuation of Ripple rather than simple asset liquidity.

Also read Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz Sells 23M XRP and Nearly All Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

Kitao described the combined valuation of Ripple Labs and its surrounding ecosystem as enormous, suggesting that the equity stake could represent a significantly larger hidden asset. By correcting the ten billion dollar figure, he aimed to provide investors with a more accurate understanding of the financial relationship between the Japanese conglomerate and the American blockchain company.

Historical Banking Partnerships And Innovation

The relationship between SBI and Ripple began in 1999 when Kitao founded SoftBank Investment, which later evolved into SBI Holdings. In that same year, SBI Ripple Asia established a consortium of Japanese banks to test Ripple's technology for cross-border payments. This initiative eventually expanded to include more than sixty financial institutions, demonstrating a deep commitment to distributed ledger technology decades ago.

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Subsequent innovations included the 2018 launch of the interbank app MoneyTap and the operation of SBI's crypto exchange, now known as SBI VC Trade. The company began distributing tokens to shareholders as bonuses starting in 2020. Additionally, the payment service SBI Remit launched remittance services using On-Demand Liquidity, particularly for the Japan-Philippines corridor, integrating crypto assets into daily financial flows.

Strategic Investments And Regulatory Context

SBI maintained its partnership with Ripple throughout the lengthy SEC lawsuit, which spanned from December 2020 to 2025. Recent strategic moves include an August 2025 agreement between SBI VC Trade and Ripple to introduce the RLUSD stablecoin to Japan. Furthermore, in October 2025, SBI invested two hundred million dollars in Evernorth, a treasury company that holds XRP, signaling continued confidence in the asset class.

During SBI's quarterly briefing on November 2, 2026, Kitao contrasted investor behavior, noting that Bitcoin is primarily held as a store of value. He emphasized that XRP's worth depends heavily on its utility in payments and business ecosystems rather than mere speculation. With SBI VC Trade now servicing more than two million accounts, the firm continues to position itself as a leader in digital asset infrastructure.