SBA Offers Low-Interest Drought Loans to Alabama Counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing disaster loans up to $2 million for eligible Alabama businesses affected by the April 21 drought. Deadline is June 21, 2027.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has officially announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Alabama. These funds are specifically designated to assist entities impacted by a severe drought that originated on April 21. This initiative aims to provide critical financial relief to communities struggling with the prolonged dry conditions.

Eligible Counties and Qualifying Applicants

The U.S. Small Business Administration has identified a comprehensive list of Alabama Counties eligible for this assistance program. The affected areas include Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Chilton, Clarke, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, and Wilcox. Residents and business owners in these specific jurisdictions can now access federal aid.

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Qualifying applicants include a wide range of entities seeking to recover from drought-related losses. The U.S. Small Business Administration states that small businesses, private nonprofits, and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply. Additionally, the program extends support to small agricultural cooperatives and nurseries, as well as small aquaculture enterprises. These groups face unique challenges during droughts and are thus prioritized for this federal aid.

Loan Assistance and Financial Terms

The primary mechanism for this relief is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL. This financial tool provides working capital assistance designed to help entities cover operational expenses that they could not meet due to the disaster. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering up to $2 million in loan funding to each eligible applicant, providing substantial liquidity for recovery efforts.

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Interest rates for these loans are set at highly competitive levels to minimize the burden on borrowers. The interest rate is capped at 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations. These rates are fixed and determined by the U.S. Small Business Administration based on credit availability. Borrowers are not required to pay interest or principal during the first 12 months following the disbursement of funds.

Loan terms are structured to allow for manageable repayment over time. Eligible entities can receive loan terms of up to 30 years. This extended timeline is designed to ensure that businesses and nonprofits can rebuild their operations without immediate financial strain. The U.S. Small Business Administration emphasizes that this long-term structure is crucial for sustainable recovery in drought-affected regions.

Application Process and Critical Deadlines

The U.S. Small Business Administration has established a clear deadline for applicants seeking this economic injury disaster loan assistance. The final date for applications is June 21, 2027. Prospective borrowers are urged to submit their applications before this date to ensure they are considered for funding. The U.S. Small Business Administration advises acting promptly to secure this critical financial resource.

Applicants can apply for these loans directly through the U.S. Small Business Administration website. This online portal streamlines the process and allows for efficient submission of necessary documentation. The U.S. Small Business Administration recommends using this official channel to avoid delays. Individuals with limited internet access or those requiring assistance can seek help through alternative means provided by the agency.

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For those with questions regarding the application process, the SBA National Support Network Center is available for assistance. Interested parties can call (866) SBA-HELP to speak with a representative. Alternatively, individuals can send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. The U.S. Small Business Administration ensures that support is accessible to all applicants, including those with disabilities.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also provides telecommunications relay services for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability. These individuals can dial 7-1-1 to access the necessary support to complete their applications. This inclusive approach ensures that all eligible entities in the affected Alabama Counties can access the federal disaster loans offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.