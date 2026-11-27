Cities are challenging how SB 79 measures walking distance to transit stops, a move that could exclude nearby homes from new housing rules. The state housing department must still approve local plans.

California's SB 79, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener and passed into law in 2025, allows denser and taller housing within a half-mile of mass transit stops and overrides local zoning in those areas. The dispute now centers on how that half-mile is measured, after some cities moved to narrow where the law applies.

The commentary frames the controversy as a question of definition: what counts as a walking path? The half-mile is measured by walkable distance rather than a straight line, a design meant to exclude parcels cut off by freeways or canyons.

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How Cities Are Narrowing the SB 79 Walking Path

Some cities argue that a location counts as walkable only if a physical sidewalk runs the entire way. That reading would shrink the area covered by SB 79 and keep single-family neighborhoods out of its reach.

According to the commentary, Lemon Grove calculated its walking path in late July using only sidewalks. That approach would exclude two whole single-family neighborhoods close to the Massachusetts Avenue station of the San Diego Trolley, because many streets residents use to reach the station have no sidewalks.

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The commentary also describes a neighborhood southeast of the Encanto/62nd Street station being declared off-limits, even though the closest home there is only 375 feet from the station.

Homes immediately south of the El Camino Real station face similar treatment, according to the commentary, and one of those homes physically abuts the station.

California Housing Department Faces a Sign-Off Decision

The California Department of Housing and Community Development must formally approve these local plans, and it has signaled it might accept the sidewalk-based exclusion. The agency's decision will determine whether the approach stands.

According to the commentary, the department has indicated it may accept the plans as long as the ordinance states that SB 79 would apply if the city ever builds sidewalks. The author argues this condition will not change outcomes, predicting that Lemon Grove will never build the sidewalks.

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In that view, approving the exclusion would turn a pro-housing bill into a disincentive to invest in pedestrian infrastructure. The author contends the department should decline to sign off on the plans.

Statewide Impact on Housing and Pedestrian Projects

If the sidewalk exclusion is approved, the commentary warns it would create a major loophole in SB 79 that other California cities could copy. The author says this would be a serious setback for multifamily housing near transit.

The author says approval would send a message to every city in California, from Atherton to Yreka, that the most effective way to block multifamily housing is to not build sidewalks. The commentary warns that some cities could even remove existing sidewalks to avoid the law.

The commentary points to Burbank, which is currently acting to stop a planned bus rapid transit line to prevent SB 79 from applying, as an example of cities taking steps to limit the law. Under the source's account, the state housing department has not yet formally signed off on these plans, so the outcome is still pending.