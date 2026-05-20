Sazerac Releases 99p Flavoured Shots Dodging Clear Concerns Over Packaging and ABV

Alcohol company Sazerac is launching 99p flavoured shots after the success of their BuzzBallz cocktails. Priced at less than £3 each, the new product line offers bright and bold flavors at a high ABV, facing concerns about the appeal to underage drinkers and packagings' suggestive nature.

The alcohol company behind popular ‘BuzzBallz’ drinks is launching 99p flavoured shots in response to their growing popularity and the young generation's obsession with these brightly-colored and potent cocktails.

The new product line, part of the '99' brand, offers 50ml bottles in Blue Raspberry, Cherry, and Apple flavours, with a high ABV of 15 per cent. The company aims to attract young buyers who favor 99p shots and promote a '99' lifestyle, complete with a 99 Liquor Whip and a performance of a 2000s dance group's song.

The new launch brings the '99' brand to the UK, where the BuzzBallz have gained popularity among young Gen Z consumers, leading to a surge in sales and social media hype. Concerns have been raised by parents and authorities about the appeal of these cocktails to underage drinkers and the suggestive packaging. The 'BuzzBallz' cocktail was invented by a Texan schoolteacher, inspired by a snow globe and tennis balls.

Fast-forward to today, millions of BuzzBallz are sold across the US and internationally





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Buzzballz Sazerac 99P Shots Ready Mix Cocktails Avocado Schnapps High ABV Forearm-Fillable Pouches

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