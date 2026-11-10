Saylor Hayes Death Investigation: Parents Charged After Child Found in South Carolina Waterway

Authorities charge John and Geordyn Hayes with abandoning their autistic daughter Saylor, whose body was found in a South Carolina waterway. The coroner rules the manner of death undetermined while criminal probes continue.

Authorities in Georgetown County, South Carolina, have charged John Hayes and Geordyn Hayes with unlawfully placing a child at risk and wilfully abandoning a child following the discovery of their five-year-old daughter, Saylor Hayes, in a local waterway. The kindergartner, who is nonverbal and autistic, was located near the family's rental home in Pawleys Island on August 31, 2026, after a massive multi-agency search involving hundreds of participants concluded.

Coroner Findings and Cause of Death

The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office shared findings from the Georgetown County coroners on November 9, 2026, which confirmed that Saylor Hayes drowned. While the cause of death is officially recorded as drowning, the manner of death remains undetermined as the criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death continues. A spokesperson for the Georgetown County Coroner's Office stated that this classification reflects the inability to conclusively determine whether the death was accidental or the result of a homicidal act.

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Arrest Details and Alleged Neglect

John and Geordyn Hayes were taken into custody in Tennessee on September 1, 2026, and each face charges of unlawfully placing a child at risk and wilfully abandoning a child. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple allegedly put their daughter at an unreasonable risk of harm by failing to provide supervision and safeguards appropriate for a severely nonverbal, autistic child with a known affinity to water and a history of elopement. The couple has yet to enter a plea in court.

Tracking Device Controversy

Saylor began wearing a monitoring transmitter in 2024 due to her tendency to wander off when not supervised by an adult, but the device was allegedly removed before the family left their Virginia home for the South Carolina trip. Authorities allege that the removal of the tracker complicated search efforts, as the parents directed law enforcement to look for Saylor using tracking technology she was not wearing. The warrant states that the parents encouraged search efforts to be directed toward the use of tracking technology despite knowing the child was not wearing the device, and further directed search efforts away from the nearby body of water.

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Official Statements and Legal Proceedings

Georgetown County Sheriff Joe Weaver emphasized that the Hayeses may have violated a fundamental responsibility to protect children who cannot protect themselves. He described Saylor as a vulnerable five-year-old child who depended upon the adults responsible for her care and protection, stating that she deserved to be safe and protected. The sheriff noted that these arrests are based upon evidence developed during the investigation and applicable law, and should not be interpreted as a determination of guilt since the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Next Steps and Extradition Process

Once extradition proceedings are complete, John and Geordyn Hayes will be transported back to Georgetown County to face legal proceedings. The case highlights the severe consequences of neglecting the specific safety needs of vulnerable children with special requirements. As the investigation proceeds, authorities continue to examine the full scope of events leading up to the tragic discovery of Saylor Hayes in the waters near Hagley Landing.