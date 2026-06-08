Sayin, Smith among early betting favorites for Heisman award

As the summer heat takes shape across central Ohio, some folks are already thinking about cool temps and bonfires with college football on TV in the background.

As the summer heat takes shape across central Ohio, some folks are already thinking about cool temps and bonfires with college football on TV in the background.

There is a lot to look forward to this year as the Buckeyes search for their first Big 10 Championship title since 2020. Ohio State kicks off the 2026 season with a home game against Ball State on Sept. 5 before traveling to play Texas on Sept. 12, in what likely will be a top-five matchup in Austin.

Multiple people hospitalized after South Columbus shooting Saturday night Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on the city’s south side that left multiple people injured. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of EastA man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in Linden overnight. Police were called to the 900 block of East 22nd Street around 2:45 a.m., where theyJ.

T. Poston built a four-shot lead Sunday morning in the rain-delayed Memorial and won the biggest tournament of his career. It just turned out to be a lot more





fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio landlord pleads guilty after solicitation and extortion attemptsA 72-year-old man accused of sexually extorting a Zanesville-area tenant pleaded guilty in common pleas court this week.The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office

Read more »

Union Pacific's Big Boy rolls into Northeast OhioThe world's largest steam locomotive is making two stops in Northeast Ohio on Monday on its coast-to-coast tour in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Read more »

Ohio SNAP fraud bust is part of a much bigger national crackdownOhio joins Trump's SNAP fraud crackdown, targeting 19 retailers accused of exchanging benefits for cash and alcohol.

Read more »

What Makes a CJ Carr Heisman Trophy Different for Notre DameNotre Dame hasn't had a Heisman Trophy winner in almost 40 years. It hasn't won a Heisman in a year it was a serious title contender in far longer.

Read more »