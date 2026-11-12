Sayashi Riho Reveals Journey from Morning Musume to Avex Debut and Acting Career

Former Morning Musume ace Sayashi Riho discusses her strategic move to avex in 2025, her independent label relaunch, and her new role co-starring in a major drama series.

Former Japanese idol star Sayashi Riho has officially joined the global roster of the Women in Music interview series, sharing her comprehensive career trajectory with industry observers. This specific initiative, launched in 2022 by Billboard, aims to celebrate female artists, producers, and executives who have made significant contributions to the music and entertainment sectors. The series follows the legacy of Billboard's annual Women in Music honors by highlighting women who have inspired their peers through their professional work. Sayashi Riho appears in this lineup as one of the prominent female players in the Japanese entertainment industry.

Transition to Major Label and New Roles

Sayashi Riho made her major-label debut with the record label avex in 2025, marking a pivotal moment in her artistic evolution. Following this debut, she released a new EP and completed a nationwide tour, establishing a strong foothold in the mainstream market. Currently, the multi-faceted artist is expanding her scope by co-starring in a television drama series that is currently airing. In addition to her acting duties, Sayashi Riho is also performing the ending theme song for the same drama series.

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When asked about her current standing, the artist stated she feels blessed by fortunate encounters and opportunities that allow her to operate at a good pace. She expressed specific happiness about the recent challenge of combining acting and music within the same project. This dual role represents a significant expansion of her professional capabilities, moving beyond her previous singular focus on musical performance.

Strategic Independent Label Relaunch

The path to the 2025 major label debut involved a deliberate four-year period of rebuilding her career on her own terms. Sayashi Riho originally joined the long-running girl group Morning Musume at the age of 12, where she was quickly dubbed the group's ace by her mid-teens. However, she chose to walk away from idol stardom at 17 and relocated to New York, entering an environment where no one knew her previous identity.

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Upon returning to the music scene, she launched a solo relaunch on her own independent label to regain control over her direction. This phase allowed her to move at her own pace, starting from basic logistical tasks like determining who to contact for live shows. She describes this period as getting herself ready for battle with a clear sense of the messages she wanted to deliver. The partnership with avex was chosen because she felt she had finally reached the right place to multiply her options and ideas.

Her creative process remains deeply personal, often involving direct involvement in songwriting to ensure her soul is present in the song at the moment of its birth. She starts with her own conceptual ideas and then assembles a team to help bring that specific world to life. This method ensures that while collaborators are involved, the initial spark and core expression remain distinctly hers.

Reflections on Early Idol Fame and Pressure

Looking back at her time as a junior high schooler performing on the stage of the Nippon Budokan, Sayashi Riho finds it almost frightening to recall the level of exposure she had at such a young age. As time passed, she became increasingly conscious of her role as a leader within a group that holds a long history in Japanese pop culture. She admits that she once operated under the illusion of fighting desperately on her own, despite being constantly encouraged by members and supporters.

The decision to leave the group was not driven by a desire to go solo for fame, but by a fundamental human need to rebuild herself. She felt an urgent pressure to become familiar with the feeling of seizing things on her own, rather than simply executing missions given by others. This sense of unease about her future beyond her twenties created a growing necessity to change her environment and learn how to live independently.

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Ultimately, the move to New York and the subsequent career shifts were acts of self-preservation and growth. She recognized that unless she could take the first step herself, she could not imagine her life progressing. This urgency to act was stronger than any external desire, forcing her to evolve from a talented performer into an autonomous artist capable of defining her own narrative in the competitive music industry.