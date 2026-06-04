There’s also a doggie-drag shows for Pride month in Denver.

Denver Greek Festival returns this weekend with one of the metro area’s biggest cultural events. There’s no better place to nosh on a gyro, sip some ouzo or otherwise immerse yourself in Greek culture than this weekend’s.

The joyous event, which last year hit record attendance of more than 30,000, according to organizers, runs Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, with “an expanded festival footprint, indoor dining, faster food service, two new Plaka vendor areas, new menu offerings” and more. Visitors can enjoy traditional dance and music , cathedral tours, cooking demos and tributes.

The family-friendly event takes place at, 4610 E Alameda Ave. in Denver, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3-$5 per day; kids 12 and under are free. Call 303-388-9314 or visit "Celestia" brings 3D animations and music, some of it live, to St. John's Cathedral starting June 11.

Created by Canada’s Paquin Entertainment Group and Normal Studio, “the custom installation will reimagine the revered space and Gothic Revival architecture as a living canvas, inviting the community and audiences of all ages to embark on a visually stunning and emotionally profound journey through a fusion of light, projections and original music,” producers wrote. It takes place at 1350 N. Washington St. in Denver.

Tickets to the 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. performances, some featuring a live choir on Fridays and Saturdays, are $38 for kids 2-15, and $49-$64 for adults, with discounts available, via venue and its widely varying bookings, ranging from trash-fashion and drag shows to buzzy, touring indie rockers and stand-ups.programming Wednesdays through Sundays from June 5 through Aug. 9, with “performance spectacle” and “new mysteries and an evolving cast of creatures,” according to the company. That means roving bands of artists, actors, dancers, puppeteers and more, performing 2-7 p.m. on those select dates through August.

First up? The June 5-7 shows fromIt’s located at 1338 First St. in Denver. Tickets, which include the Phenomenomaly performances, are $50 for adults and $33 for kids 3-11, with $15 parking. Call 866-636-9969 or visit, coming to 16th Street and the Uptown neighborhood the final weekend of June.

For quirky starting events, look to the doggie drag show, to the punch by a mere day, as the latter event returns for its third annual run on Saturday, June 7. Hosted by drag queenat 1701 Wynkoop St. in Denver, Paws with Pride has a costume contest and runway show, with food and drink specials at





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