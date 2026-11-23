A white kitchen isn't the only way to get a fresh and modern look. Dave and Jenny Marrs prove that pivoting the opposite way can also have contemporary appeal.

that feel sharp and rife with personality, avoid an all-white color scheme. Stark whites with cool undertones might've been sought after at one point, but now the combo can potentially lean into sterile territory.

For a contemporary makeover that adds character and charm, travel to the opposite end of the color spectrum à la David and Jenny Marrs. The duo created a modern masterpiece with dark cabinets along with granite countertops and a backsplash in Season 6, Episode 12 of "Fixer To Fabulous". And they were just the right ingredients for a fresh-looking space.

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Given the makeover was for a recent grad and first-time homeowner, Jason, the kitchen needed a new lease on life that felt contemporary yet welcoming, especially since he loves to cook and host loved ones.

"We went with a mix of dark-painted cabinets and warm walnut to give a modern yet inviting feel — perfect for a young bachelor who also loves cooking for his family," Jenny notes oncolor was accompanied by an accessible layout, open shelving, and a large island to ground the space. Beyond the color, the designers tapped into a modern aesthetic with clean lines, gracious countertop space, a mess-free appearance, and an overall soothing ambiance.

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Jenny adds, "For cabinetry, we chose full overlay doors — not only does it give a more modern look, but it also adds tons of storage.

"If you're considering moody hues for the kitchen, keep the Marrs' tips and tricks in mind for a contemporary space. Creating a seamless transition between the countertops and backsplash is one way to channel the clean lines that modern aesthetics call for, a choice the design duo toys with multiple times in Season 6. They utilizein Jason's home, as well as a couple's home two episodes later, in order to achieve a clean-looking finished product.

Another hallmark of modern rooms is a sufficient lighting scheme that tends to all of your needs. This includes a bright overhead light when meal prepping and less-intense ambient lighting to create a mood, which you'll find near Jason's cabinets and island seats.to balance out the dark color scheme and make the space your own. Consider the monochromatic route to keep the aesthetic balanced, as if it's a natural extension of the kitchen itself.

Lighten things up with metallic elements, such as light fixtures or cabinet hardware, or add a pop with patterned kitchen tiles. You can also throw in a few industrial elements, too, be it hardware or decorative accents, to complement the look further. Remember to keep the space clutter-free and organized to really drive the look home.to get the best home and garden tips, design hacks, and DIY projects delivered right to your inbox. You can also