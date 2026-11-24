Lionsgate confirms Saw XI will hit theaters in 2028. Mike P. Nelson directs the Blumhouse Atomic horror sequel following creative overhaul and scheduling shifts.

Lionsgate has officially confirmed that Saw XI will arrive in theaters in 2028, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the long-delayed horror sequel. The announcement was made during Blumhouse Atomic's The Business of Fear event, where executive producers clarified the new timeline for the franchise installment.

This release date represents a significant shift from previous schedules. The film was initially slated for September 27, 2024, then pushed to September 26, 2025, before being removed from the studio's calendar entirely due to reported creative disagreements between producers. The four-year gap from the original target date highlights the extensive restructuring now underway.

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Production Overhaul and Creative Changes

The path to this new release window has been marked by major personnel changes within the production team. Mike P. Nelson has been appointed as the new director for Saw XI, replacing Kevin Greutert who helmed the previous entry, Saw X. Nelson previously directed the 2024 film Beware Boiúna, a creature feature that received mixed reviews but was praised for its suspenseful execution.

Blumhouse Atomic is now producing the film after purchasing Twisted Pictures' share of the franchise. This transition allows James Wan and Jason Blum to serve as producers alongside the core creative team. The studio has cleared the way for a fresh start under their management structure, aiming to revitalize the series momentum after the hiatus.

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Screenwriting Team and Narrative Shifts

The writing credits for Saw XI have also been completely refreshed. Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock are tasked with penning the new script. Both writers bring experience from high-profile television projects including HBO Max's Dune: Prophecy, CBS' Zoo, and the SYFY show Defiance. They also co-wrote the 2019 movie In the Shadow of the Moon.

James Wan and franchise original writer Leigh Whannell remain involved as executive producers. Whannell co-wrote the first three Saw films with Wan and continues to influence the creative direction. Their continued presence suggests a commitment to maintaining the core ethos of the franchise despite the new leadership team.

Plot Details and Timeline Uncertainties

Specific plot details for the 2028 release remain tightly guarded. However, executive producer Oren Koules previously revealed that the original script was designed to begin exactly thirty seconds after the events of Saw X concluded. This timeline involved the return of Synnøve, whose performance in the predecessor was highly acclaimed.

It is unlikely that this immediate continuation will survive the creative overhaul. With Kevin Greutert departing as director and Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton no longer writing the script, the narrative approach will likely differ substantially. The new writers and director are expected to forge a distinct path for the sequel while honoring the legacy of the franchise.

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Future Outlook for the Franchise

The confirmation of a 2028 release date provides stability for fans who have waited years for new content. Lionsgate and Blumhouse Atomic are now focused on delivering a polished product that justifies the extended development period. The studio aims to capitalize on the renewed interest generated by Saw X and the successful business model established by Blumhouse Atomic.

As production moves forward, all eyes will be on Mike P. Nelson to steer the franchise into its next era. The combination of experienced producers and fresh creative talent suggests a strategic effort to elevate the series. Audiences will need to wait until 2028 to see if the new direction resonates with the dedicated fanbase.