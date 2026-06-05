Saw Franchise Returns with 'SAW: Genesis', a New Video Game Exploring Jigsaw's Origins

After the cancellation of Saw 11, the iconic horror franchise is making a comeback with 'SAW: Genesis', a new video game revealed at Summer Game Fest. This asynchronous multiplayer game set in the aftermath of World War I allows players to experience the origins of Jigsaw as either the manipulating Judge or one of three Accused trying to escape a deadly labyrinth.

After the dissolution of plans for Saw 11 due to creative differences, fans of the iconic horror franchise have been eagerly awaiting news on its future.

While the specifics of the next Saw installment remain unclear, with possibilities ranging from a reworked Saw 11 to a reboot or legacy sequel, one thing is certain: Saw is making a comeback with 'SAW: Genesis', a brand-new video game revealed at Summer Game Fest. This game will delve into the origins of Jigsaw, exploring his backstory and providing fans with an exciting new entry in the franchise.

'SAW: Genesis' is an asynchronous multiplayer game set in the grim aftermath of World War I, featuring 3v1 confrontations on procedurally generated maps. Players can choose to step into the role of the Judge, manipulating trials and prisoners from behind the scenes, or play as one of three Accused looking to escape a deadly labyrinth through teamwork and sacrifice.

Currently in development by Bloober Team, Broken Mirror Games, and Anshar Studios, 'SAW: Genesis' is planned to be in a playable state for Early Access later this year, featuring all core mechanics and initial content. Fans can officially sign up for the Alpha playtest and learn more about the game at SawGenesisGame.com





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Saw SAW: Genesis Jigsaw Video Game Horror Franchise Asynchronous Multiplayer World War I

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