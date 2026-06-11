Savvy Brit Spends Just £3,100 on World Cup Trip

A British woman, Sammie Bell, has spent just £3,100 on her World Cup trip following England state to state. She has been following the Three Lions for the last 20 years and is now jetting off to the US to cheer on Thomas Tuchel's men. Sammie has revealed many tricks that have allowed her to keep her costs low, including using her credit card points with British Airways to pay for her flights and being part of the supporters' travel club for cheaper tickets.

A savvy Brit spent just £3,100 on her World Cup trip following England state to state – with her flights costing just £150. Sammie Bell has been following the Three Lions home and away for the last 20 years.

The 30-year-old is now jetting off to the US to cheer on Thomas Tuchel's men – with hopes of bringing home the trophy. Despite the towering costs of the tournament putting a number of supporters off, the lifelong Spurs fan has managed to save a pretty penny on her trip. Sammie's travel, match tickets and accommodation cost have tallied up to just £3,100.

'Compared to what I've seen online, I think that's pretty good going,' Sammie, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, told creatorzine.com. 'I'm spending nearly four weeks around America, following England around the biggest sporting event in the world. 'Now I just need to survive a month of airports, suitcases and travelling around America – I can't wait. ' Sammie Bell, 30, has long been a Three Lions fan.

Sammie and her friends enjoy watching football - and now, she's jetting off to the US to enjoy the World Cup with them. The football-mad fan has even revealed a hack she used to book her flights to the States for just £150 all in. She said: 'One of my biggest money saving tips is using my credit card points with British Airways to pay for my return flights to America.

'So I'm flying to Tampa and returning home from Boston and the flight only cost me £150. ' Sammie, whose first England match was in 2006, is also part of the supporters' travel club. Since lockdown, Sammie, a partnerships and events co-ordinator, has been following the Three Lions abroad – which has also given her access to cheaper tickets.

Sammie added: 'I'm part of the England supporters travel club, which means I got my friendly tickets for £23 (New Zealand) and £28 (Costa Rica).

'And my World Cup group game tickets were $220 (£164), $220 (£164) and $265 (£199) for the game against Croatia. ' During her trip she will be travelling through six states and 10 cities, taking just four flights. Sammie has revealed many tricks that have allowed her to keep her costs low.

Sammie's trip cost breakdown Match tickets: £575 Flights: £150 Accomodation: £1,330 Other expenses: £1,045 Total: £3,100 On 5 June, Sammie jetted over from London to Florida for the pre tournament friendlies before she headed to Dallas for the group opener. She will then be visiting Houston, New Orleans, Boston and New York. Fortunately, she has been able to spread the cost of accommodation.

She said: 'We are also travelling as a group so our accommodation is split between five and seven people, which has obviously helped us keep the cost down – my portion of the accommodation came to just over £1,300.

' England's first match will take place on 17 June against Croatia at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. Sammie is feeling quietly confident about England's chances at the World Cup. She said: 'I think we will do well, although for me I think France are the team to beat.

'Another last-minute goal from Ollie Watkins to take us into the final like the Euros would be brilliant.





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World Cup England Savvy Brit Travel Club Credit Card Points British Airways Accommodation Match Tickets Flights Tampa Boston New York Toulouse Dallas Houston New Orleans Croatia France Ollie Watkins AT&T Stadium Arlington Texas

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