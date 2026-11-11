Savings Rates Rise as Bank of England Lifts Base Rate to 4%

Many savers earn less than the 3.5 per cent inflation rate as banks pass on only part of the Bank of England base rate rise to 4 per cent.

Savers with money in accounts paying 4.5 per cent or more are in a strong position, but millions of savers are still earning less. Inflation reached 3.5 per cent this autumn as mortgage rates, food prices and energy bills rose again. Anyone earning less than that rate is losing buying power in real time, which is why financial commentators say savers should aim for at least 4.5 per cent while inflation is expected to climb further.

The most recent decision by the Bank of England raised the base rate to 4 per cent. Banks and building societies are now adjusting their savings rates in response, but the pace and size of those changes differ widely. Some institutions pass on the full quarter point rise, while others increase rates by just 0.1 of a percentage point.

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How Banks Are Passing On the Base Rate Rise

Banks and building societies are raising savings rates, but they are not treating existing customers equally. Some providers have launched new versions of accounts with better rates for newcomers, leaving loyal savers in older accounts on a lower rate.

A small number of providers raised their variable rate accounts within hours of the Bank of England decision. Others have left their variable rate accounts under review, and some have said nothing publicly. Savers with National Savings and Investments, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest were still waiting for clear information on their own accounts when this report was prepared.

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HSBC has said it will pass on just 0.05 percentage points on its Flexible Saver, which will then pay 1.1 per cent. Lloyds Bank accounts such as Easy Saver, Standard Saver, Cash Isa Saver and Instant Cash Isa pay as little as 0.75 per cent, while the top payers offer 4 per cent or more.

Which Building Societies and Banks Pay the Most

Several building societies have announced new rates, and the size of the increases varies by account. Nationwide will increase rates by 0.25 percentage points on some accounts from December 1, but some savers will only receive a 0.15 point rise.

Principality is raising rates on most variable accounts, but only by 0.15 of a point. Skipton gave some savers the full quarter point rise on Friday and others just 0.1 of a point. Atom Bank raised the rate on its cash Isa by the full amount, so it now pays 4.51 per cent.

Trading 212 pays 4.75 per cent, but the offer includes a 0.9 percentage point bonus paid for the first 12 months. Savers using that deal should plan to move their money when the rate falls to base rate minus 0.15 of a point, because the headline rate will not last.

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Other easy-access Isas paying more than 4.5 per cent include accounts from Chip, Plum, Ecology Building Society, Moneybox and Hargreaves Lansdown. Some of these also include one-year bonuses. United Trust Bank increased its Limited Access account, which allows only two withdrawals a year, from 4.3 per cent to 4.45 per cent.

What Savers Should Do Next With Their Cash

Savers who want to protect their money should first check exactly what rate they currently receive, because the gap between average and top accounts can be several percentage points. Moving to a better deal is one of the most direct ways to keep savings ahead of inflation.

Several regular easy-access accounts pay more than 4.5 per cent, although some of them also include bonuses. These include Family Building Society, Cahoot, Tembo and Zopa Bank. All of these accounts are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme up to £120,000, which gives savers protection if a provider fails.

This is Money recommends using a cash Isa to shelter savings from tax, and checking its best buy savings tables before switching. Those tables are independently curated by savings expert Sylvia Morris and the This is Money team, and they are updated daily to feature the top accounts with FSCS protection.