Savings and spending squeezed: survey

North Texans tell NBC 5 they’re spending less on dining, entertainment and groceries

NBC 5’s Larry Collins is tracking rising gas prices as the war in Iran continues. Affordability was front and center in the midterm election, and one everyday expense costs drivers more than it did a year ago.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are Our NBC 5 consumer team asked if rising costs are changing how you live in North Texas. We received more than 1,000 responses to our nonscientific affordability audience survey.

Also read What Stood Out From Texans' Week 9 Snap Counts vs. Chargers

‘A LOT OF US ARE JUST STUMPED’“I’ve had it for about 100,000 miles,” Harper said. “It’s bought and paid for. ”“I'm an old car person,” said Harper.

“That's what I did through college: work on cars. I'm going to make them efficient and run well. I take very, very good care of them. ”“I'm filling up and buying groceries and trying not to waste my food, you know, like all that kind of stuff.

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That's really just been a change in my life. I've never been a meal prepper and I am now,” Harper said.

“I think a lot of us are just stumped. You can save, you can cut out certain things, but if you have an emergency or you have something happen, it doesn't really matter,” said Harper. Harper is talking about a cushion for a major emergency. When NBC 5 asked our audience about affordability, 43% of respondents said they couldn’t cover an unexpected $500 expense without borrowing money or missing another payment.

The survey takers said they are already cutting back to save money: 76 percent said they’re dining out less, 60 percent said they’re spending less on entertainment, 52 percent said they’ve trimmed back on groceries.

“We're definitely at a time when consumers are pinched. It's not something we're imagining. Prices are higher,” said Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert for NerdWallet. Palmer said if you’re looking for meaningful savings, dig into where most of your money is already going.

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“Housing, transportation, and food. Those are the three main categories that make up most of our spending, about two-thirds of our spending every month. That’s a good place to start if you can think of big ways to cut back on spending in those areas,” Palmer said.

“I’m just using everything I can till the bitter end,” said Harper. Our Affording America series continues all week. NBC 5 Responds takes a closer look at what you’ve told us about everything from the price of housing to healthcare.