Savills Predicts UK House Price Drop and Late Recovery

Savills forecasts a 1.5 percent decline in UK property prices next year due to Middle East tensions, with recovery delayed until late 2028.

Savills has issued a stark forecast for the British housing market, predicting that property values will decrease by 1.5 percent over the coming year. The upmarket estate agency attributes this downturn primarily to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, which it argues has significantly delayed anticipated relief for mortgage borrowers. This geopolitical instability is keeping borrowing costs elevated, thereby suppressing buyer sentiment and affordability across the nation.

Interest Rate Pressures and Borrowing Costs

The Bank of England is currently poised to raise its base rate from 3.75 percent to 4 percent this Thursday, a move that adds immediate pressure to the financial landscape. Savills projects that the base rate will climb further to reach 4.25 percent by next year, complicating the path to economic stability. Although some major lenders have recently cut mortgage rates, the group does not anticipate average interest rates on mortgage deals to drop below 5 percent until early 2028. Emily Williams, director of residential research at Savills, stated that the drawn-out conflict has pushed back the prospect of meaningful mortgage-rate relief, which continues to weigh on buyer appetite.

Also read Fred Harrison Predicts 30 Percent UK House Price Crash by 2028

Long-Term Valuation Shifts and Market Trajectory

Savills outlined a specific timeline for valuation changes, expecting zero house price growth on average across the UK this year. The forecast includes a 1.5 percent, or £5,500, drop in 2027, followed by a 3.5 percent, or £12,500, increase in 2028. By 2029, prices are expected to rise by 5 percent, or £18,500. Over the five-year period leading to 2031, Savills forecasts average UK property prices to have risen by 15.8 percent, or £56,500. This projected growth is set to surpass income growth of 14.4 percent and consumer prices index inflation growth over the same five-year period. However, in the shorter term, average property prices will continue falling through 2027, resulting in a total peak-to-trough decline of around 3 percent.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Competing Forecasts

While Savills anticipates a prolonged slump, other industry players hold divergent views on the near-term trajectory. Connells Group has predicted that UK house prices will rise by 1.5 percent next year, followed by a 2.5 percent increase in 2028 and a further 2 percent rise in 2029. Meanwhile, Oxford Economics, an advisory firm, expects the base rate to fall from early 2028, which would improve affordability and buyers' borrowing capacity. They forecast growth reaching 5 percent in both 2029 and 2030 as mortgage rates bottom out. Recent data from Nationwide Building Society indicates the average home has fallen by £5,314 since April, dropping from £278,880 to £273,566, reflecting current market volatility.

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Future Buyer Dynamics and Regional Growth Patterns

Savills predicts that house prices will not start recovering until the second half of 2028, after which they will rise 5 percent in both 2029 and 2030. First-time buyers are expected to lead this recovery, with deposit affordability set to improve to its best level since 2008. Less stringent mortgage stress testing, relaxed restrictions on high loan-to-value lending, and the Government's new Your First Home scheme should support activity, enabling first-time buyers to overtake cash buyers as the largest buyer group by 2029. Cash purchases are expected to decline, while buy-to-let activity will remain below its long-term average due to higher taxation and regulation.

Geographic Disparities in Housing Demand

Demand for larger family homes looks set to remain high, while building safety concerns, a glut of supply, and affordability constraints will continue to dampen the popularity of flats. Savills identifies the strongest five-year house price growth across the north of England, Wales, and Scotland, buoyed by relative affordability and economic prospects. In these three northern regions, average house prices remain below six times average earnings. In contrast, London figures stand at 11.3 times average earnings, meaning buyers there either need above-average incomes or very large deposits to enter the market.