Savers Pour £12 Billion into Cash Isas in April 2026 as Tax-Free Allowance Deadline Approaches

A record £12 billion flowed into cash Isas in April 2026, driven by allowance resets and impending tax changes. Total inflows over 16 months reached £83.2 billion.

Savers poured a massive £12 billion into cash Isas in April 2026, according to Bank of England data, as households rushed to use their tax-free allowances before the new financial year reset.

This figure, while significant, is £2 billion lower than the record-breaking April 2025 inflow, when £14 billion was deposited. The data underscores a sustained trend of prioritising tax-efficient savings, with total cash Isa inflows reaching £83.2 billion over the 16 months from January 2025 to April 2026. This surge comes amid ongoing uncertainty about the future of cash Isas, particularly after the Chancellor announced a reduction in the annual allowance from £20,000 to £12,000 for under-65s starting April 2027.

From that date, savers under 65 who wish to utilise the full £20,000 allowance will need to place at least £8,000 into stocks and shares Isas, a policy aimed at encouraging investment rather than cash savings. The current £20,000 allowance remains available until April 2027, prompting many to maximise contributions while they can.

Analysis by Hargreaves Lansdown reveals that savers withdrew £13.4 billion from taxable interest-paying accounts in April 2026, suggesting active movement of funds into Isas as soon as the new allowance becomes available. This behaviour is driven by the desire to shield interest from taxation, especially for higher and additional-rate taxpayers. Higher-rate taxpayers currently have a Personal Savings Allowance of £500, while additional-rate taxpayers have no allowance.

Moreover, from April 2026, tax rates on savings interest are set to rise: basic-rate taxpayers will pay 22% on interest above their PSA, higher-rate taxpayers 42%, and additional-rate taxpayers 47%. These changes make cash Isas even more attractive for protecting savings growth from the taxman. The popularity of cash Isas is further evidenced by record inflows in 2025, with £57 billion deposited over the year, the highest since the allowance was increased to £20,000 in 2017.

December 2025 alone saw £5.2 billion paid in, a record for a non-tax-year-end month. This contrasts sharply with 2022, when savers withdrew £1.1 billion from cash Isas due to low interest rates. Now, with easy-access cash Isas offering rates above 4% from providers like Trading212 at 4.76%, Moneybox at 4.75%, Plum at 4.6%, and Vanquis at 4.3%, and fixed-rate deals exceeding 4.5%, savers have strong incentives to lock in tax-free returns.

The competition among providers for tax-free money is fierce, benefiting consumers who are increasingly aware of the need to manage their savings tax efficiently. Looking ahead, the impending reduction in the cash Isa allowance for under-65s is likely to accelerate inflows in the current tax year, as savers seek to make the most of the higher limit. Financial advisers recommend that individuals review their savings strategy, especially those with larger cash deposits who may face higher tax bills on interest.

While the shift toward stocks and shares Isas may be inevitable for some, cash Isas remain a cornerstone of prudent financial planning, offering a safe haven for emergency funds and short-term goals. The data highlights a broader trend of increasing financial literacy and proactive tax planning among UK savers, even as the regulatory landscape evolves. With rates still attractive and the deadline for the full allowance approaching, the rush into cash Isas shows no signs of abating





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