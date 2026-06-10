Savers facing £5,000 or more in income tax on savings interest to soar to 144,000 this financial year

A Freedom of Information request by Paragon Bank reveals that HMRC forecasts 144,000 people will pay a minimum of £5,000 in the 2026/7 tax year, a 173 per cent increase in just four years. This highlights the importance of understanding how tax affects savings and the need for savers to review their savings regularly and consider using tax-efficient options to minimize their tax liability.

The number of savers facing paying £5,000 or more in income tax on their savings interest is expected to soar to 144,000 this financial year, a significant increase from 52,700 individuals in 2022/23.

According to a Freedom of Information request by Paragon Bank, HMRC forecasts 144,000 people will pay a minimum of £5,000 in the 2026/7 tax year, a 173 per cent increase in just four years. This highlights the importance of understanding how tax affects savings, particularly for those with larger balances. The tax-free allowances, including the Personal Savings Allowance and the personal allowance, can help reduce the tax bill.

However, the figures show that many savers are unaware of these allowances and are facing substantial tax bills. The data also highlights the need for savers to review their savings regularly and consider using tax-efficient options, such as Isas, to minimize their tax liability. Isas offer a tax-free wrapper for savings, and the allowance for cash Isas is being cut to £12,000 for under 65s from next year.

This change may impact savers who rely on cash Isas to meet their savings goals. The analysis by Paragon Bank also shows that there are 1.1million instant access non-Isa savings accounts holding balances of £100,000 or more, with a combined value of nearly £261billion. This suggests that many savers are holding substantial sums in cash and are likely to be affected by the changes in tax rates and allowances.

HMRC receives information from banks of any interest paid and matches it to taxpayers, but not all organisations that pay interest are obliged to report, which may result in some tax being missed. It is a taxpayer's responsibility to inform HMRC if any interest is missed, and for the self-employed, they will already fill in a tax return and declare savings income.

Pensioners with private pensions in addition to the state pension are within PAYE, and HMRC will try to collect any tax owed through adjusting tax codes. However, the ability to match is not perfect, partly because collection of NI numbers by financial institutions is not yet mandatory.

Nevertheless, there is a programme to improve the reporting of savings income by banks, which will help identify and correctly allocate more tax





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Income Tax Savings Interest HMRC Paragon Bank Isas Tax-Free Allowances Personal Savings Allowance Personal Allowance Tax Rates Tax-Efficient Options

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