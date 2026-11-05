Saved on the Sideline: How CPR kept a Daphne ref alive

Youth soccer referee Brock Cole collapsed in cardiac arrest during a match in Daphne, but quick CPR and an on-site AED saved his life. Now recovering from double bypass surgery, Cole is sharing his story to urge others to learn CPR.

DAPHNE, Ala. - A youth soccer referee is alive today because bystanders on the sidelines refused to hesitate when his heart suddenly stopped.

Brock Cole has spent years officiating on local soccer fields. But during an Oct. 11 game at Al Trione Sports Complex in Daphne, Cole suddenly collapsed in cardiac arrest during the second half.

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“I just immediately got light-headed... I never even got the opportunity to blow the whistle,” Cole said.

“Next thing you know, you wake up, and you’re laying on the ground with all these people around you. ” Witnesses rushed onto the field and immediately began chest compressions while someone grabbed an automated external defibrillator from a nearby concession stand. Among those responding was Dr. Christopher Malozzi, a cardiologist with USA Health who happened to be watching a game on an adjacent field.

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“Everybody was doing everything exactly the way it needed to be done,” Malozzi said. “Doing CPR like it should be done and getting that AED on him and shocking him... that is probably what saved his life. ” Cole’s wife, Jolene Cole, credited the quick intervention for keeping her husband alive.

“They didn’t stop. They didn’t wait. They reacted,” she said.

“And that is the reason he’s standing here today. ” According to Malozzi, roughly 90% of individuals who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests do not survive, underscoring the critical importance of immediate action before first responders arrive. Following the incident, doctors discovered a 75% blockage in Cole’s left anterior descending artery—often referred to as the “widow maker”—along with two additional blockages. Cole underwent double bypass surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

Cole recently shared his story at the Baldwin County Heart Walk and hopes his experience encourages more people to get trained in hands-only CPR.

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“Learn it. It’s so important,” Cole said.

“You can’t wait for the ambulance to get there. It could happen to anybody. ” Community members can take part in the Mobile Heart Walk this Saturday on the University of South Alabama campus. Activities and CPR demonstrations begin at 8 a.m., followed by the walk stepping off at 8:45 a.m. from the Moulton Bell Tower.

Training resources and course sign-ups are available through the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross. To register for Saturday’s Heart Walk at South Alabama—or to get CPR certified—we’ve linked to the Mobile Heart Walk on FOX10TV.com