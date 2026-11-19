Dennis Haskins was honored at a memorial on his birthday at Roy Disney's estate. Former co-stars attended the event to celebrate his life and legacy.

A private memorial honoring Dennis Haskins took place recently at a historic estate previously owned by Roy Disney, coinciding with the actor's birthday. The gathering served as an intimate tribute to the beloved actor, best known for his iconic role as Principal Richard Belding on the hit 1990s sitcom Saved by the Bell.

The ceremony was organized by Haskins' caretaker, who managed the guest list personally and did not distribute invitations widely. The source explained that the event was designed for close contacts, resulting in an exclusive atmosphere. Prominent co-stars such as Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Lark Voorhies were not present at the event.

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Despite the absence of the main cast, several former cast members attended to pay their respects. Leeana Creel, who played Tori Scott on the original series, was among the attendees. Samantha Esteban, who portrayed Maria Lopez on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, also joined the gathering. Crew members and writers associated with the production were present to share in the reminiscing.

The source described the atmosphere as a genuine celebration of Haskins' life, filled with both tears and laughter. Guests engaged in sharing memories of the actor, creating a supportive environment for those in attendance. The event included speeches from friends and colleagues who worked closely with Haskins over the years, highlighting his warm personality.

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One guest even performed a karaoke rendition of Suddenly Seymour, which was noted as Haskins' favorite song. The source confirmed that someone sang this specific track during the event, adding a personal touch to the celebration. This musical tribute reflected the joy and humor that Haskins brought to those around him.

Memorabilia from the show was available for guests to take home as keepsakes. A sign at the venue instructed attendees to take as many headshots as they wished. It also encouraged guests to take one bell from the event as a memento. The sign stated that the bell should bring a smile whenever it rang and serve as a reminder of the friendship shared with Haskins.

Insiders highlighted Haskins' role as a father figure to many within the industry. The source noted that he genuinely looked out for people and always saw the good in everyone. He was known to check in regularly on friends and colleagues, demonstrating deep care for his community. The memorial served to honor these personal qualities alongside his professional achievements.

The event provided a space for the Saved by the Bell community to connect and reflect on Haskins' impact. Friends and former co-stars used the opportunity to celebrate his contributions to television history. The choice of Roy Disney's estate added a layer of prestige to the private gathering. The celebration focused on the joy Haskins brought to others rather than solely on his passing.

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Attendees left the event with a renewed sense of appreciation for the actor's life. The combination of nostalgia and personal connection created a unique tribute. Haskins' role as Principal Belding remains a defining part of 1990s pop culture. The memorial ensured that his memory is preserved through the stories of those who knew him best.