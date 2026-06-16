Save Up to 50% On Peak Design Bags, Cases, and Accessories

This week's deals include Peak Design bags, slings, cubes, and more.

Looking to upgrade your camera carry setup? This week’s Peak Design deals offer deep discounts on backpacks, slings, totes, messengers, travel systems, and accessories, with savings spanning both everyday carry and professional travel kits.

Peak Design has built its reputation on modular, travel-ready camera carry systems that balance clean design with functional internal organization. This week’s sale includes a wide selection of Everyday series bags, Outdoor backpacks, slings in multiple sizes, travel cubes, totes, messenger bags, and select accessories like straps, hip belts, and rolling luggage, with meaningful discounts across nearly the entire lineup.

The Everyday Backpack Zip 15L is a compact everyday carry solution designed for minimal setups, offering quick side access, flexible internal dividers, and a slim profile suited for travel or street photography. Available in Ash Gray, Midnight Blue, Eclipse Purple, and Bone Tan, it delivers the same versatile organization system across several popular color options. Now priced at $160, down from $200.

The Everyday Backpack Zip 20L expands on the smaller model with additional space for larger mirrorless and DSLR kits while maintaining the streamlined design and quick-access layout that define the series. Available in Midnight, Ash Gray, Kelp Green, and Midnight Blue, it offers a practical balance between capacity and portability. Now priced at $161, down from $230.

The Everyday Backpack V3 20L builds on Peak Design’s flagship design with improved durability, refined access points, and flexible internal organization for photographers who carry gear daily. Available in Midnight and Eclipse Purple, it combines professional functionality with a clean, modern appearance. Now priced at $224, down from $280.

The Everyday Backpack 20L remains one of Peak Design’s most popular bags, pairing structured storage and fast side access with adaptable dividers that can accommodate everything from camera gear to everyday essentials. Available in Coyote, Ocean, Midnight, Eclipse, Ash, and Kelp, it offers a wide range of color choices without changing its proven design. Now priced at $224, down from $280.

Designed for photographers carrying larger kits, the Everyday Backpack 30L offers extra space for multiple lenses, drones, travel gear, and daily essentials while maintaining Peak Design’s signature organization system. Available in Ocean, Midnight, and Coyote, it is well suited for travel and professional assignments alike. Now priced at $240, down from $300. Built with outdoor photographers in mind, the Outdoor Backpack 25L combines lightweight construction, weather-resistant materials, and flexible packing options for long days on the trail.

Available in Cloud, Eclipse, and Black, it is designed to carry both camera gear and outdoor essentials comfortably. It is now priced at $175, down from $250. The Outdoor Backpack 45L is designed for extended travel, hiking, and field photography, offering enough space for camera equipment alongside clothing, camping gear, and other adventure essentials. Available in Cloud, Black, and Eclipse, it is one of the largest and most heavily discounted bags in this week’s sale.

Now priced at $198, down from $330. Peak Design’s Pro Carbon Fiber Tripod is built for photographers and filmmakers who need a lightweight support system without sacrificing stability, combining carbon fiber construction with a compact folding design and an integrated ball head. Available in Black, it is currently priced at $900 and qualifies for an additional $130 coupon applied in cart.

The Everyday Sling 3L is designed for photographers who want a compact carry solution for a camera, lens, and a few daily essentials without the bulk of a larger bag. Available in Ash, Ocean, Eclipse, and Kelp, it works equally well for travel, street photography, and everyday use. Now priced at $80, down from $100.

The Everyday Sling 6L offers enough room for a camera body and multiple lenses while maintaining a compact footprint that remains comfortable to carry throughout the day. Available in Ash, Midnight, Ocean, Kelp, and Eclipse, it strikes an appealing balance between storage capacity and portability. Now priced at $104, down from $130.

For photographers needing additional storage, the Everyday Sling 10L V2 provides room for a more complete mirrorless kit while preserving the quick-access design that has made the series popular among creators. Available in Ash, it is currently priced at $119, down from $170. The Everyday Messenger 13L combines Peak Design’s flexible divider system with a traditional messenger-style design, making it a practical option for commuting, travel, and professional assignments.

Available in Ash and Ocean, it is currently on sale for approximately $175 to $200, down from $250. The Everyday Tote provides a simple and versatile carry solution for photographers who want quick access to gear without the structure of a traditional camera backpack. Available in Ocean Blue, Eclipse Purple, and Bone Tan, it blends casual styling with practical storage. Now priced at $128, down from $160.

Combining the convenience of a tote with the comfort of a backpack, the Everyday Totepack 20L offers flexible carrying options for commuting, travel, and everyday photography. Available in Ocean Blue, it is now priced at $152, down from $190. The Field Pouch V2 is a compact organizer designed to hold batteries, memory cards, cables, and other small accessories, whether used on its own or stored inside a larger camera bag.

Available in Coyote, Kelp, Eclipse, and Midnight, it is currently priced between $35 and $40, down from $50, depending on the color selected. The Medium Travel Camera Cube provides modular organization for larger camera kits and is designed to integrate seamlessly with Peak Design travel bags and backpacks. Now priced at $55, down from $70. Designed for photographers and creators who travel frequently, the Roller Pro Carry-On combines organized gear storage with a durable rolling design sized for airline travel.

Available in Black, Sage, and Eclipse, it is now priced at $480, down from $600.





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