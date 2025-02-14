Save Up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's Exclusive Offer

Samsung is offering a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with discounts reaching up to $1,300. This promotion is available on online exclusive color options and includes an instant $300 price reduction, plus an additional trade-in credit of up to $1,000. This makes it a great time to upgrade to the latest foldable phone.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in online exclusive colors to save $300! But that's not all: the official store gives you an extra trade-in credit of up to $1,000, maximizing your discount to as much as $1,300!

Just like the larger storage configuration, this promo is only available on online exclusive colors, which get an instant $300 price cut, with up to $1,000 extra off with trade-ins. Let's break it down: online exclusive color variants get an instant $300 discount in both storage configurations. On top of that, trade-ins let you grab an additional price cut of up to $1,000. In other words, you can buy the 512GB model ($2,019.99 standard price) for as low as $719.99, while the base storage configuration can be yours for only $599.99 (with the right trade-in device). That's a pretty generous offer every Samsung fan should consider. Better yet, its 6.3-inch outer display is slightly larger now, making it more comfortable to use. While the main 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display retains the size of last year's model, the wider design creates a sense of more screen real estate. And now, the question you're all probably asking — is the crease smaller this time? Yes! Note that we say smaller, not gone. Indeed, the newer model looks better than the previous generation in this regard. The phone features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP 3X telephoto unit on the rear. Generally, the primary camera delivers excellent images, but photos taken with the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses look less impressive. In other words, it's a capable option for capturing memories, though not the best camera phone out there. So, if you have an eligible device that you don't mind trading in, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's promo





