Save This Life?: Pet Microchipping Company's Disappearance Raises Concerns

A Texas-based microchipping company, Save This Life, has left pet owners and industry professionals scrambling after its sudden inactivity. Save This Life, known for managing records for tens of thousands of microchipped pets, has become unresponsive to inquiries, raising concerns about the future accessibility of these vital pet identification records.

Microchipping pets is a standard practice in the veterinary field, with an estimated 3.5 million household animals in the US bearing these small, rice-sized chips. These chips aid rescue groups in reuniting owners with their lost pets. Traditionally, microchipping has been a for-profit enterprise. However, a recent situation involving Save This Life, a Texas-based microchipping and records company, highlights the potential risks associated with this business model.

Save This Life has been listed as inactive on Texas' comptroller tax records, despite its website remaining online. Efforts to reach the company through email, phone calls, or inquiries about registered pets have been unsuccessful, raising serious concerns among pet owners, shelters, and veterinarians. The company is believed to hold records related to tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of microchips. The microchipping process involves a veterinarian scanning a chip, which reveals an 8-12 digit code linking to a specific microchip company's database. This database contains the pet owner's information. The situation with Save This Life raises questions about digital property rights. Pet owners, upon paying for microchipping and registration, expect this information to remain accessible for the lifetime of their pet. This echoes concerns about for-profit corporations shutting down online services or games, leaving users with inaccessible accounts and lost experiences. The lack of transparency and accountability in these situations underscores the potential vulnerabilities of relying on private companies for essential services. In the context of pet microchipping, the case raises ethical questions about whether profit should take precedence over the welfare of animals and the trust placed in these services by pet owners





