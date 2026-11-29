The world is full of tiny things that live off more charismatic hosts. Parasite ecologists say that these critters, too, are finally starting to get the conservation attention they deserve.

Icky though they may be, parasites do the world a lot of good. From left: a Trypanorhynch, a kind of flatworm; a nematode; Microtyle sebastis, a monogenean worm found on fish gills; and an Acanthocephalan, also known as a spiny-headed or thorny-headed worm.

In the 1980s, biologists rounded up every last California condor for captive breeding. It was an unprecedented conservation project with stunning success: Today, the birdsParasites have a bad rap. But parasite ecologists say most parasitic species don’t harm us or our domestic animals and, in fact, make important contributions to life on Earth. Amid today’s rapidly changing ecosystems, not much is known about how most parasites are faring: Better?

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Worse? The same? But by one estimate, climate-induced loss of habitat could causeby 2070. In 2023, the International Union for Conservation of Nature — the group responsible for the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species —“They may be ugly; they might be gross,” says Chelsea Wood, a parasite ecologist at the University of Washington in Seattle.