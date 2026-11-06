Save the Chimps Drones Deliver Food and Blankets After Florida Floods

Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce uses drones to feed 200 chimpanzees and provide blankets after 19 inches of rain flooded the 150-acre property, grounding staff vehicles.

Staff at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, deployed aerial drones to deliver essential supplies to 200 rescued chimpanzees after severe flooding rendered the 150-acre property inaccessible. The initiative followed a devastating storm that dumped up to 20 inches of rain on the region within a 12-hour period, leaving large sections of the sanctuary submerged under stagnant water.

Aerial Delivery Solves Access Crisis

The drone operation addressed an immediate logistical crisis that prevented traditional ground transport from reaching the primates. Footage from the sanctuary showed a flying gadget dropping a paper bag filled with food to a chimpanzee, which was captured on camera happily consuming the banana. Another clip displayed a different great ape resting on a drone-delivered blanket while a companion primate picked bugs from its ear, highlighting the emotional support provided alongside physical sustenance.

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Sanctuary Staff Face Immense Challenges

Sanctuary CEO Ana Paula Tavares confirmed that the chimpanzees remain safe on their islands, which feature care houses situated at higher elevations. However, the stagnant floodwaters across the property and surrounding areas created a major challenge for staff members attempting to arrive at work. Tavares noted that executing their daily caregiving responsibilities became nearly impossible due to the widespread inundation caused by the heavy rainfall.

Vehicle Breakdowns Compound Rescue Efforts

Normal access to the facility, which usually relies on tractors, trailers, and large off-road vehicles, was completely disrupted by the weather. A donated Swamp Buggy, specifically designed to navigate marshy terrain, broke down on Thursday, further limiting mobility. Additional misfortune struck a staff member on Friday morning when he became stuck in a sinkhole near the sanctuary while attempting to manage the situation.

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Historic Rainfall Inundates The Region

The flooding event was driven by intense precipitation that overwhelmed the local infrastructure and natural drainage systems. Officials reported that parts of the state received up to 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours. In one specific video recording, the aerial drop occurred five days after 19 inches of rain had already fallen, demonstrating the persistent nature of the flood conditions that kept the sanctuary isolated.

Future Care Depends on Receding Waters

The sanctuary continues to rely on boats and trucks to reach stranded primates where possible, though water levels remain a significant obstacle. The organization is currently managing the aftermath of the storm while ensuring the continued health and safety of its residents until the floodwaters recede enough to allow full operational恢复正常.