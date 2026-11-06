Save on our favorite star projector in this early Black Friday deal

This Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is user-friendly, delivers bright, high-resolution projections and is 24% off in this limited-time Amazon deal.

We’ll send a confirmation email and sign you up to Space.com newsletters with the latest inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers. Join The Club for quick access.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe Pococo Galaxy Star Projector has firmly established itself as a fan-favorite home planetarium, backed by almost 3,000 Amazon reviews and a stellar 62% five-star rating.

Also read Shop early: Top picks under $25 from The Home Depot's early Black Friday sale

Its standout performance easily earned it a permanent spot on our buyer's guide to theis currently at its best price of the year and is worth picking up now, as this deal is marked as a limited-time offer. Ranked among our favorite home planetariums, the Pococo Galaxy Projector punches well above its price bracket with vivid, razor-sharp optics that rival far more expensive alternatives. It has a cordless, rechargeable battery and three sleek colors to choose from.

Tantse Walter is a writer, photographer and travel enthusiast that has spent over a decade facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning itineraries, getting out and about in nature, and admiring the night sky.

Advertisement

You don't have to have the Pococo Home Planetarium plugged in when in use, so it's easily moved to different locations.hits a genuine sweet spot for both casual stargazers and detail-obsessed space fans, easily doubling as ambient mood lighting for unwinding, studying or meditation. During testing, its no-fuss operation proved to be a real highlight. The interface is stripped back to just three intuitive buttons dedicated to power, rotation, and an auto-shutoff sleep timer.

Cord-free convenience is another massive win; the integrated battery charges via standard USB-C, letting you easily shift the projector from a bedside table to a shelf without tethering it to a wall socket. Eco-conscious buyers will also appreciate the thoughtful chassis construction, which incorporates recycled plastics. Unlike cheap novelty lasers, the Pococo relies on swappable, scientifically accurate optical discs to cast high-fidelity snapshots of the cosmos across your walls and ceiling.

You get two discs included in the box to get you started immediately, with optional themed expansion packs available for roughly $53. However, if you wish to add to your disc collection straight away, the. That takes these six disc sets down to just $43.19, from the usual $53.99. Expansion packs include a series of packages, including the Moon and stars, fixed stars and nebulas and also the immersive planets.

Dimensions: 6.2 x 4.7 x 4.7-inches , weight: 1.7 lbs , max. size of projection: 39 x 39 ft , rechargeable battery. With a launch price of $120, the price has dipped over time and sat around the $99 mark, only dipping for sale events, like Black Friday.

Advertisement

However, the current $79.99 price is one of the lowest prices we've seen. The Pococo Star Projector ticked all the boxes for us as an overall excellent projector, and we think it's a worthwhile competitor to more expensive rivals. It has a similar functionality to the best in guide Homestar Flux, and we think its imagery is just as good. Add the fact that the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is rechargeable, and with its current discount, it's arguably better.

You don't want to drop too much money and want a star projector that combines soothing lights with detailed imagery of planets, constellations and nebulas. Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly.

Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.