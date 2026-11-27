Life is too short to wait for the perfect vehicle.

of automotive ADHD. I can’t stick with a single car for too long. I get bored, reach my wit’s end with throwing money into it, or simply come across a good deal through my endless scouring of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

That means I’m constantly switching cars, and because of my limited wealth, those cars generally fall into the category I’d affectionately describe as shitboxes. Look, I don’t want to buy shitboxes. It’s just the best course of action if I want to experience as many cars as possible for as reasonable a price as possible. Buying shitboxes is not for the faint of heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s how I do it and why. When I’m searching for my next deal, I look for clean-title cars, ideally without fatal rust or debilitating powertrain issues. Pretty much every other problem—trivialities such as cosmetics and air-­conditioning—is acceptable. That mind-set is how I’ve proudly managed to own three different generations of BMW M5 and a 270,000-mile Lexus GX470 that I drove from New York to Alaska and back without issue.