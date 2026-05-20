Save America Movement offers 24-hour live stream of people reading from Jeffrey Epstein files at Reading Room in Tribeca

Andrea Sterling, an Epstein victim, posts a note on an exhibit holding 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files.

Epstein victim Andrea Sterling posts a note on an exhibit holding 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York.

The 24-hour live stream of people reading from the Jeffrey Epstein files was produced by Save America Movement. A sign is pictured for the ‘The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Reading Room’ before the reading from the 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York.

A worker organizes volumes of the Epstein files before the reading from the 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. Downstairs from an exhibit holding 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca, people’s comments are pictured.

A sign is pictured for the ‘The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Reading Room’ before the reading from the 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. Some of the 3,747 bound volumes of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice are pictured at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York.

People’s comments are pictured downstairs from an exhibit holding 3,747 bound volumes of publicly released Epstein files at the Reading Room in Tribeca on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Manhattan, New York





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