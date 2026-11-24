Get your game on for less with these Black Friday deals on official Nintendo Switch 2 bundles and games.

generally drop in price quickly, Nintendo is a bit of an exception to the rule—it rarely discounts its first-party titles. But I've spotted a fewon official Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, Nintendo Switch 2 games, and original Switch games.

These deals are live on the officialis not on the list, but here’s what is on offer. The original and best Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is this one, combining a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a full download of theoffers open-world racing chaos with a huge cast of characters.

Also read The Best Early Black Friday Deals for Under $50

Whether you play split-screen or go for online multiplayer battles against up to 23 other players, this title offers the greatest replayability and fun of any Nintendo Switch 2 game. This bundle costs $500, which is a decent $50 saving. If you want something a little different, this is the other Switch 2 bundle that’s on sale.

Once again, you get a Nintendo Switch 2 system and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, but this time it’s paired with the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game. , and three new options . This bundle is available for $530, which is around $28 off the usual price.

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There are several deals on Switch 2 games at $20 off the usual price, so Black Friday is a good time to fill out your library before the holidays. These titles are all available as downloads from the Nintendo Store, but you should find the same discounts on physical copies from all the major retailers:is a senior writer for WIRED and has been testing and writing about technology for around 20 years.

You can find his previous work at Business Insider, Reviewed, TechRadar, Android Authority, USA Today, Digital Trends, and many other places. He loves all things tech, but especiallyFor die-hard Amazon shoppers, the retailer is starting Black Friday early. You can shop the deals from now until November 30. The early bird gets the worm.

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