Savchenko Criticizes Bersten's DWTS Role While Chmerkovskiy Thanks Stand-In

Oleksandr Savchenko sparked debate by claiming Alan Bersten lacks the artistry of Val Chmerkovskiy, while Val publicly thanked Bersten for his temporary substitution on Dancing With the Stars.

Oleksandr Savchenko has reignited a public debate regarding the artistry standards on Dancing With The Stars by asserting that dancer Alan Bersten does not match the technical caliber of his colleague Val Chmerkovskiy. The comments, which occurred during a candid discussion at Press Pass LA's 15-Year Anniversary Event in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 10, contrast sharply with the gratitude expressed by Chmerkovskiy himself for Bersten's recent service as a substitute.

Savchenko Critiques Dance Artistry Standards

Savchenko, 43, stated in an October TikTok livestream that Bersten is not up to the level of dancing expected for true artistry, noting that while Bersten is a good performer for television, he lacks the technical depth of a seasoned professional. He elaborated that when evaluating the quality and technique required to create genuine art on stage, there is a distinct hierarchy among the cast members. Savchenko described some professional dancers as stars who shine brighter than others, implying that Bersten falls into a lower tier of artistic excellence compared to the highest echelon of the show.

Also read Jenna Dewan and Chmerkovskiy Eliminated After Winning Dance‑Off and Scoring 28‑of‑30 on DWTS

During the press event, Savchenko clarified that his assessment was based strictly on professional standards rather than personal animosity toward his co-star. He insisted that he loves Bersten, who is 32, and considers him a friend, emphasizing that there is nothing personal about his critique. Savchenko suggested that many critics on social media are overly sensitive and lack a deep understanding of ballroom dance, leading to misplaced outrage over his technical observations.

Chmerkovskiy Expresses Gratitude for Substitution

Despite Savchenko's harsh technical critique, Val Chmerkovskiy, 40, has publicly thanked Alan Bersten for stepping in during his absence. Chmerkovskiy commented on an Instagram post shared by Bersten on Tuesday, October 20, which paid tribute to Chmerkovskiy's season 35 partner, Jenna Dewan. Chmerkovskiy thanked Bersten for stepping in and doing an amazing job, acknowledging the dancer's ability to hold the stage during a critical period for the production.

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Former Dancing With The Stars professional Maks Chmerkovskiy, 46, also weighed in on the dynamic between the dancers. Speaking exclusively ahead of the 2026 Dancers Against Cancer's Gala, Maks noted that he is familiar with Alan stepping in for him on previous occasions. While Maks did not explicitly repeat the harsh technical critiques made by his brother or Oleksandr, his comments highlighted the normalcy of substitutes in the show's ecosystem, though the tension regarding who is deemed a true 'star' remains palpable among the veteran cast.

Backlash Over Suspension and Show Politics

Savchenko explained that his frustration stems from the show's decision to punish Val Chmerkovskiy with a one-week suspension for a comment he made. He argued that the producers set a questionable example by treating Val in such a manner, stating that he was hurt for Val because Val is a friend of his. Savchenko believed that Val should not have been placed in the situation that led to the suspension, indicating a deeper dissatisfaction with how the management handled the controversy surrounding Val's remarks.

Savchenko described the environment of the production as a television show where certain actions are deemed too serious for the context, contrasting the high-stakes punishment with his own relaxed lifestyle. He mentioned sitting in Ibiza in Spain, sipping wine and eating prosciutto, while reflecting on how he felt about Val being treated that way. Savchenko stated that he stands by his opinion regarding the dancers' abilities and does not care what other people say, maintaining that his assessment is an honest reflection of professional reality rather than an attack on Bersten's character.

Current Status and Future Implications

The ongoing discourse highlights a divide between the public-facing camaraderie of the cast and the private judgments regarding technical proficiency and artistic merit. While Alan Bersten continues to perform his duties as a substitute, the comments from a veteran like Oleksandr Savchenko remind viewers of the strict hierarchy that often exists behind the scenes of popular dance competitions. As the show moves forward, the relationship between the dancers and the producers remains under scrutiny, with fans and critics alike analyzing who holds the title of true artistic excellence in the ballroom community.

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Val Chmerkovskiy's public appreciation for Alan Bersten's work suggests a professional respect that persists despite the external noise and internal critiques. The situation underscores the complexity of working in a high-pressure televised environment where personal friendships, professional standards, and corporate decisions intersect. For now, the debate over the comparative artistry of the cast members remains an open topic, with Savchenko refusing to back down from his stance while Bersten continues to demonstrate his capabilities on the competition floor.