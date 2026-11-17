A Mercer Middle School educator in Georgia is under investigation for allegedly shaving a nonverbal teen's pubic hair. Officials claim it was sanitary care, but the mother demands justice for the unauthorized intimate grooming of her disabled son.

A Georgia educator is facing serious criminal allegations after a mother accused her of shaving the pubic hair of a disabled 14-year-old student without parental consent. The incident took place at Mercer Middle School in Savannah, where the teenager, who is nonverbal and has special needs, was attending classes. While the Savannah -Chatham County Public Schools system insists the teacher was merely providing necessary health and sanitary services, the mother describes the act as a profound violation of her son's bodily autonomy.

Discovery of Unauthorized Intimate Grooming

Littles, the mother of the victim, told WJCL that she first noticed a significant change in her son's behavior when he returned home from school one day. She described him as acting funny and noticeably quieter than usual. Upon closer inspection, she discovered that the teacher had removed all of her son's pubic hair, shaving him from the front to the back. This disturbing discovery prompted an immediate trip to the hospital for the teen, although Littles did not file a formal police report until months later due to administrative delays.

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Police Classify Case as Misdemeanor Investigation

According to a report from the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police Department, the allegation has been officially identified as a misdemeanor sexual battery investigation. The department, led by Dr. George Washington, initiated the probe after receiving the mother's complaint. Dr. Tamika M. Wright serves as the principal of Mercer Middle School, while the accused educator has been identified as Alicia Williams. The police department's involvement marks a formal escalation of the dispute between the family and the school district.

District Defends Actions as Sanitary Necessity

In a public statement, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools defended the actions of Alicia Williams, describing the incident as an educator providing health and sanitary services to a student with severe disabilities. The district stated that its police department investigated the matter thoroughly and consulted with the District Attorney's Office regarding the appropriate legal classification. Officials argued that the teacher's intent was purely medical and hygienic, aimed at maintaining the student's health rather than causing harm or violating boundaries.

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State Agencies Find No Evidence of Crime

Despite the mother's outrage, the District Attorney's Office reportedly found no evidence of a criminal act during their review of the case. Additionally, Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services was consulted on the matter and deemed the allegation unsubstantiated. Based on these findings, school officials referred the case to the district's Talent and Human Resources department and declared the matter closed from an administrative standpoint, citing a lack of legal grounds for further disciplinary or criminal action.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Family Conflict

Georgia state rules require school districts to have procedures for identifying suspected child abuse, but they do not specifically address whether school employees are authorized to perform intimate grooming procedures like those described by Littles. The mother, who has since transferred her son to a different school, remains determined to hold Alicia Williams accountable for the alleged abuse. She stated that justice has not been served and demanded that the teacher be locked up for her actions.

Scheduled Hearing to Determine Arrest Warrant

A pre-warrant application hearing involving Littles and Williams is scheduled for Monday, where a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant. This upcoming legal proceeding will be the first formal court step since the police classified the incident as a misdemeanor sexual battery investigation. The outcome of this hearing could lead to formal criminal charges against the educator, regardless of the previous administrative closure by the school district.