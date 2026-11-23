LeBron James' wife Savannah files for court protection against two men, citing delusional behavior and trespassing at their Los Angeles home in recent weeks.

Savannah James has filed formal petitions in Los Angeles County seeking court-ordered protection against two individuals, alleging they have engaged in a sustained pattern of harassment and trespassing against her family. The filings, obtained by the California Post, detail incidents involving 22-year-old Jaliere McWhite and 55-year-old William Rahman, whom Savannah asserts have created an environment of fear and instability for the family since October.

Allegations Against Jaliere McWhite

Savannah James described Jaliere McWhite as holding a fixed delusional belief that he is part of the James family and specifically claims he believes he is the son of LeBron James. The escalation of McWhite's behavior began on October 23, when he appeared in the front driveway of the family's Tigertail residence. According to the petition, McWhite stated he was related to the family, acted like a child, and incorrectly claimed to be 14 years old. Savannah noted that these statements demonstrated a delusional attachment that continued to drive his actions.

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The situation deteriorated when McWhite climbed onto an adjacent property, crossed into the James property, and entered the residence through an unlocked front door. Security footage confirmed his presence inside the home, marking a shift from uninvited appearances to unlawful entry. Savannah James reported that Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident, with 12 officers ultimately arriving to order McWhite out of the house. She emphasized that although McWhite is currently in police custody following an incident on November 6, the family requires legal protection in case he is released.

Concerns Regarding William Rahman

William Rahman has been a source of concern for the James family since late 2025. Savannah James stated that in December 2025, Rahman began directing mail and packages to her home. Although these items were rejected and returned where possible, concerns regarding potential fraud led her legal counsel to send a cease and desist letter on February 23, 2026. This formal warning did not deter Rahman, who continued to cause disturbances throughout the year.

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In October 2026, security personnel observed Rahman loitering near the property with luggage. Just days later, on November 14, Rahman arrived by Uber with several pieces of luggage and entered the driveway. LAPD officers responded to the scene and informed Rahman that he was trespassing and could be arrested if he returned. Documents indicate that Rahman told the officers the property was his home and threatened to take legal action to have security removed. Savannah James asserted that Rahman's presence has stripped the family of their sense of safety in their own home.

Protective Measures and Legal Proceedings

Both requests for protective orders ask the Los Angeles County court to impose specific restrictions. For Jaliere McWhite, Savannah James is seeking a restraining order that would bar him from going within 200 yards of her, her spouse LeBron James, and their children. The petition highlights that the alleged behavior has targeted multiple family members and has persisted despite police intervention. Savannah stressed that the stalking incidents have negatively impacted the family's sense of security in the place where they should feel safest.

While the petitions outline severe allegations, a judge has not yet made a final ruling on either request. The court has scheduled hearings for December 11 to discuss the matters. The news of the James family's issues with alleged stalkers first became public earlier this month, following the arrest of a man on November 6 for allegedly lurking outside the home of the NBA star. The upcoming hearings will determine if the court grants the requested protections to ensure the safety of LeBron James' family.