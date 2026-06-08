Savannah Guthrie shares her emotional journey as she continues to search for her missing mother

Savannah Guthrie, a Today Show anchor, has been searching for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of January 31 and is believed to have been abducted. Savannah Guthrie has revealed that she still cries 'every day' after returning to work amid the search for her mother. She has been searching for her mother for four months and has found common ground with her cohost Jenna Bush Hager through their Christian faith.

The Today Show 's Savannah Guthrie has revealed that she still cries 'every day' after returning to work amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The anchor, 54, tearfully told cohost Jenna Bush Hager on Monday that she cries every morning on the way to work and every morning on the way home. She has been searching for her mother, 84, who was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of January 31 and is believed to have been abducted.

Savannah Guthrie thanked staffers for fostering such a 'beautiful' and 'supportive' environment since her Today return in April, after stepping away at the start of the search. She also promised to stay strong, despite her current state. The anchor urged onlookers to not give up on her mother, crying at points. Both Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager found common ground through their Christian faith.

Savannah Guthrie brought up some 'famous scripture' - Isaiah 40:31 - that she felt captured her current plight. She interpreted the phrases to mean a time in one's life 'when just walking and not growing faint is about as good as it can get.

' The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's recovery. There are no suspects, according to local police and the FBI. Savannah Guthrie has previously said she fears that her fame and fortune may have made her mother a target for kidnappers. Nancy required medication for a heart condition to stay alive.

Savannah Guthrie has said she realizes that her mother may no longer be alive but that she and her family are desperate to bring her home anyway, so they can give her a Christian burial if necessary





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Savannah Guthrie Today Show Missing Mother Abduction Christian Faith Isaiah 40:31 Supportive Environment Christian Burial

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