Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Show Amid Mother's Disappearance, Receives Emotional Support from Co-hosts

Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to the Today show, where co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones offered heartfelt support. Guthrie discussed the difficulty of working while her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing, and expressed gratitude for the show's joyous environment. The segment, aired on National Best Friend Day, underscored themes of resilience and solidarity.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones welcomed Savannah Guthrie back to the Today show studio on Monday, June 8, marking a poignant return for Guthrie after her absence amid the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The emotional reunion was especially significant as it coincided with National Best Friend Day. Bush Hager, 44, expressed deep admiration for her cohost's strength, saying, You know how much I adore you. I know all of us feel that way when you walked in the makeup room earlier. There were claps and hugs because you are beloved.

She added, I've just marveled, as somebody who knows you and loves you, at your strength. You coming back here and leading this ship, which I know has not been easy and yet here you are, morning after morning, getting out of bed. Spending the mornings with us. I know so many of you at home feel the same way about you.

Bush Hager became tearful while delivering these sentiments. Savannah Guthrie, 54, responded with equal emotion, acknowledging the difficulty of returning to work while her mother remains missing.

First of all, I can't even look at you every day without crying. You are my best friend. It's really hard to come back and I've been trying so hard to hold it together, she said. She emphasized that the show is about joy and that being with the team provides a necessary respite.

Sometimes it's almost too much, 'cause I feel like to do the job, I gotta keep it together. Pull it together, you know. But I'm happy to be back. It's the two hours of my day - it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am - but it's something to do.

It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But no, it's not easy. Previously, on Friday, March 27, during the final segment of Hoda Kotb's interview with Guthrie, Bush Hager also became emotional, stating, Everything she's said to you over the last two days is perfectly Savannah. She has been braver than I can even imagine.

Guthrie explained that her motivation to return stemmed from her mother's likely advice: Honey, just keep going. She revealed that she cries every morning on the way to work and every morning on the way home, but she finds solace in the supportive environment of the show. I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place.

Like so many people out there, you know, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that, too. We can hold our sadness and ... The text cuts off at that point.

Guthrie also shared that her family still needs everybody's prayers and they wish someone would call and say what they know regarding her mother's disappearance. The overall narrative highlights resilience, friendship, and the challenge of balancing personal tragedy with professional responsibilities





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Savannah Guthrie Today Show Nancy Guthrie Missing Jenna Bush Hager Sheinelle Jones Emotional Return National Best Friend Day

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