Savannah Guthrie Opens up About Struggle Returning to ‘Today’ Amid Mom’s Ongoing Disappearance: “I Cry Every Morning”

The NBC anchor got emotional as she expressed how she's 'been trying so hard to hold it together' and that the morning show offers a 'little respite' but she'll 'never' forget about her mother's tragic case.

And it’s still a struggle for her to get through the day, Savannah Guthrie shared Monday as she joined close friend Jenna Bush Hager as a guest co-host on the fourth hour of“I can’t really even look at you every day without crying,” Savannah Guthrie told Bush Hager while tearing up.

“You are my best friend. You know, it’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will. ”"We Have to Do Better": Matt Lauer's Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Speaks Out in Emotional Interview “When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on,” Savannah Guthrie told Bush Hager.

“And sometimes that’s almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy.

”colleagues was part of what drew her to return to the NBC morning show.

“You are my family. I don’t think if I had any other kind of job I would’ve even tried to come back,” she said.

“I just felt like, ‘What else should I do? ’ And my mom would’ve said the same: ‘just keep going, just keep going. ’ And it’s hard when you’re with your best friend to not be real. ” Bush Hager noted earlier in their chat that it was National Best Friends Day, making Savannah Guthrie’s appearance particularly appropriate.

But Savannah Guthrie shared that she’d been reluctant to guest co-host with Bush Hager since she returned despite their close friendship.

“I was a little afraid in a way to do this show with you,” she said, recalling how Bush Hager had asked before and she’d said she wasn’t ready. ” I couldn’t look at you in this setting where we just talk about life and tell the truth about life and not tell the truth about my life. ”“I know maybe people wonder, ‘Whoa, what’s going on? How’s she able to do that job?

Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget? ’ No, never. Never,” she said.

“It’s always with me,” Savannah Guthrie said of her mom’s disappearance. “I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place. Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together.

I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy. And if you don’t believe it, just watch me. ” Bush Hager also spoke about Savannah Guthrie’s faith, calling it a marvel.

But Savannah Guthrie admitted that that too has been a struggle lately. As for her mother’s case, she said, “We still need everybody’s prayers. I wish someone would call and say what they know and tell the truth. ” Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she didn’t show up at a friend’s house to watch a livestream of church service from Savannah Guthrie’s New York church.

A day later, local authorities said they The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI have since led a search to find Nancy Guthrie but have yet to name a suspect in her disappearance. They did, however, release surveillance footage showing a masked individual at her front door.

Savannah Guthrie was off of the NBC morning show in the weeks after her mother disappeared, as she and her siblings regularly released video messages pleading for their mother’s return and offering to negotiate with Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnappers,to the show to fill in for her friend as co-host. Kotb also conducted a sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie in late March, in which Savannah Guthrie opened up about learning of her mother’s disappearance and shared her perspective as the investigation unfolded.

She also revealed then that she would be returning to her role as co-host on the NBC morning show, with April 6 serving as her first day back.

“I will not fall apart. I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy,” Savannah Guthrie told Kotb.

“They will not take my sister’s joy. They will not take my brother’s joy. They will not take our love. They will not take our faith.

But our anguish is real. ”“As I said to myself, ‘I can handle anything, God, I can handle anything. I just can’t handle not knowing. We can’t handle not knowing.

I have to know. ’ And I heard a voice. And it said, ‘You do know where she is. She’s with me.

She’s with me. ’ So whether she’s on this Earth still or whether she is in heaven, I know where she is. I know who she’s with. But we need to know.

”also highlighted the reward for info about Nancy Guthrie and urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Guthrie also used Instagram this weekend to remind people about the ongoing search for her mother, sharing a post to her Instagram Stories of a painting that shows Christ’s ascension. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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