Savannah Guthrie On Hosting 'Today' Amid Mom's Continued Disappearance: 'I Cry Every Morning On The Way To Work'

Savannah Guthrie opened up about her struggles about going back to work on Today as her mother Nancy Guthrie continues to be missing.

Savannah Guthrie On Hosting ‘Today’ As Mom Continues Missing: “We Can Hold Our Sadness & We Can Hold Our Joy”‘Love Island UK’ Addresses George Knight Quitting Show For “Private Reasons” As Islanders React: “We Love You”The NBC News host subbed in for Sheinelle Jones on the fourth hour of the morning show next to Jenna Bush Hager and got emotional as she talked about the difficulties.

“I can’t really even look at you every day without crying,” Guthrie told Bush Hager. “You are my best friend and you know it’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will.

”Savannah Guthrie Shares Mother's Day Post Amid Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: "We Will Never Be At Peace Until We Find You" Guthrie continued, “When I see you in the morning, I know that you see me, no matter what is going on. Sometimes, that’s almost too much because I feel like to do the job, I gotta keep it together.

But I’m happy to be back and it’s like two hours of my day that — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am — but it’s something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. It’s not easy. ”The talk show host has not forgotten about her mother but being on the show offers a “little respite,” adding, “You are my family.

I don’t think if I had any other kind of job, I would have even tried to come back. I just felt like, ‘What else should I do? ’ And my mom would’ve said the same: ‘just keep going, just keep going. ’ And it’s hard when you’re with your best friend to not be real.

”show, she has not forgotten about what happened to her mom, saying, “I know maybe people wonder, like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?

No, never, never. ” Guthrie said that she is still coping with ways on living with the pain of her mom’s disappearance and “working it out” and handling it “step by step. ” “It’s always with me,” she added.

“I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. I’m grateful to have good friends, and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place, and like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. ” “I try to tell my kids that, too.

We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy, and if you don’t believe it, just watch me. I’m going to show you,” she said. Why ‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Not Eligible But ‘Lord Of The Flies’ Is & More ConfusionComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Abduction of Savannah Guthrie's Mother Remains Unsolved as Family Pleads for Public HelpNancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson-area home in February 2026. Police believe she was abducted. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has taken a leave from the Today show to search for her mother. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

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'Bring her home': Savannah Guthrie shares new emotional plea for missing motherThe 'Today' co-anchor posted a brief but emotional message to her Instagram Stories.

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Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About Returning to Work After Mom Nancy’s Disappearance: ‘Not Easy’In an emotional conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, the TODAY co-anchor shared it’s been “really hard to come back” since returning to the show in April.

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Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Show Amid Mother's Disappearance, Receives Emotional Support from Co-hostsSavannah Guthrie made an emotional return to the Today show, where co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones offered heartfelt support. Guthrie discussed the difficulty of working while her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing, and expressed gratitude for the show's joyous environment. The segment, aired on National Best Friend Day, underscored themes of resilience and solidarity.

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