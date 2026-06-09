Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down on 'Today' Discussing Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's Today show, returned to the program on April 6, 2026, after a two-month leave following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1, 2026. During her first episode back, Guthrie became emotional while speaking with co-host Jenna Bush Hager about her missing mother, stating she is trying to hold it together despite the immense difficulty. The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues with no new leads, and authorities have yet to locate her.

while talking to her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager. Guthrie returned to Today on April 6, 2026, after taking a two-month leave of absence following the disappearance of her mother, Savannah Guthrie , the veteran co-host of Today, recently broke down live on air while talking to Jenna Bush Hager.

The moment came as the pair discussed Guthrie’s missing mother. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor, was abducted from her Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1, 2026. Despite heavy efforts by the authorities, Nancy’s whereabouts remain unknown at the moment. In the wake of the abduction, Savannah Guthrie took a two-month leave from the show.

She returned on April 6, 2026. In the recent episode of the show, Jenna and Savannah spoke about Nancy Guthrie, which made her daughter emotional.

“I can’t really even look at you every day without crying,” Savannah said to Jenna, “You know, it’s really hard to come back, and I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will. ” She continued, “It’s almost too much cuz I feel like to do the job, I got to like keep keep it together, pull it together, you know. Um, but I’m happy to be back. ”The search for Nancy Guthrie continues.

However, there have been no new leads for months now. It seems Nancy isSourav Chakraborty is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he covers movies, television, and everything in between. A film student and cinephile, Sourav channels his deep passion for cinema into crafting meaningful content. When he's not writing about cinema, Sourav is usually found watching the latest films and shows, which helps him keep up with the fast-changing industry trends.

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