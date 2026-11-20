Savannah Chrisley defends her choice not to vaccinate her unborn child amid public backlash and malicious threats. The reality star discusses parental rights and medical freedom.

Savannah Chrisley is navigating intense public scrutiny and malicious online harassment after revealing her decision not to vaccinate her unborn child. The reality television personality announced her pregnancy on Monday, October 2, sharing joyful messages with her followers about expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jason Galanis.

Chrisley Faces Malicious Online Threats

On Thursday, November 19, the twenty-nine-year-old shared disturbing direct messages she received from an anonymous individual on her Instagram Story. One message explicitly stated, I hope you have gestational diabetes, while another prayed for the unborn baby to contract measles. The sender suggested these illnesses would teach the mother a lesson about protecting her child.

Also read Manchester Airport Security Faces Backlash After Humiliating Colostomy Bag Search of Elderly Passenger

Chrisley publicly condemned these threats, describing them as cruel and hateful. She emphasized that wishing harm upon an innocent unborn child stems from a place of misunderstanding and intolerance. The star clarified that while she welcomes disagreements with her beliefs, threatening the health of her baby crosses a moral line.

Defending Medical Freedom and Parental Choice

On the Tuesday, November 17 episode of her podcast Unlocked, Chrisley addressed her stance on immunizations directly. She stated that she is not planning to vaccinate her first child upon his arrival but stressed that this remains her personal choice. She acknowledged that friends expecting children at the same time do believe in receiving all standard vaccines and that each family must decide what is best for them.

Advertisement

Chrisley identified herself as unapologetically conservative, pro-life, and a firm believer in parental rights and medical freedom. She argued that every family deserves the right to make informed medical decisions for their children without government overreach or intimidation. She reiterated that protecting children should never be a political issue and that parental choice is a right, not a privilege.

Consulting With a Pediatrician on Vaccination Protocols

Despite her reservations, Chrisley has found a pediatrician who accommodates her parenting style. The doctor reportedly noted that seventy-five percent of her patients do not fully vaccinate. This physician allows families to wait and administer shots only when children reach major milestones or if there is a known outbreak of disease.

Chrisley explained that she dislikes the pressure to vaccinate immediately after birth. She stated that she does not view her decision as absolute, noting that her approach could change as the child grows older. She emphasized the importance of working with a medical professional who does not enforce a one-size-fits-all protocol.

Context of Rising Measles Cases and Health Warnings

The controversy arises against a backdrop of increasing health concerns regarding vaccine-preventable diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that vaccines administered to millions of children annually are safe and effective against infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, chickenpox, and measles.

Advertisement

However, the Pan American Health Organization announced on Tuesday that the United States has lost its measles-elimination status for the first time in twenty-six years. This historic setback under current health leadership highlights the ongoing tension between public health guidelines and individual parental choices in the modern medical landscape.