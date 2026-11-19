Reality star Savannah Chrisley explains her decision to delay her son's vaccinations, citing a personalized pediatric approach that conflicts with standard CDC schedules.

Savannah Chrisley has publicly reaffirmed her controversial position regarding pediatric healthcare during a recent appearance on her Unlocked podcast. The reality television personality confirmed that she intends to delay the administration of childhood vaccinations for her unborn son. This decision marks a clear stance in the ongoing debate surrounding infant immunization schedules and parental medical authority.

Parental Autonomy in Medical Choices

Savannah Chrisley stated that the final decision rests solely with her and her husband, Jason Galanis. She emphasized that she does not wish to impose her views on others but views this as a personal family matter. The 29-year-old star acknowledged that her friends who are expecting babies simultaneously have chosen to follow standard medical protocols. She expressed respect for their different choices, noting that every family must determine what they believe is best for their own health outcomes.

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Pediatrician Selection and Care Models

Chrisley revealed that she has identified a pediatrician who accommodates her preferred approach to infant healthcare. She described this physician as someone who does not adhere to a rigid one-size-fits-all treatment plan. This finding is significant because many medical providers refuse to accept patients who decline standard vaccine schedules. Some doctors even terminate care for families that choose not to immunize their children according to official guidelines.

Strategic Delay Rather Than Total Refusal

The expectant mother clarified that delaying vaccines is not equivalent to refusing them entirely. She voiced strong opposition to the societal pressure to administer multiple immunizations immediately after birth. Her chosen doctor collaborates with several other families who utilize a staggered vaccination timeline. The pediatrician typically waits until the infant reaches major developmental milestones before administering the first dose, then spacing out subsequent shots.

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Guidelines and Risk Assessment Strategies

While Savannah Chrisley pursues a delayed schedule, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a comprehensive schedule. This includes immunizations for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, and diphtheria. The CDC schedule is designed to protect children during their most vulnerable early years. However, Chrisley's doctor monitors global health outbreaks and can recommend specific vaccines based on travel plans or local disease risks. This approach allows for a more targeted defense strategy rather than a blanket early administration.

Challenging Social Stigma for Parents

Chrisley concluded her segment by arguing that parents should not face social shame for their medical decisions. She believes that criticizing other parents for their choices creates unnecessary division in the community. Her father, Todd Chrisley, joined the podcast discussion to support her perspective on parental rights. This conversation highlights the growing tension between established public health recommendations and individual family preferences in modern parenting.