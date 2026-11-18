Savannah Chrisley shares her decision regarding infant vaccinations and how she found a pediatrician who respects her family's health choices amid growing public discourse.

Savannah Chrisley has publicly articulated her personal stance on infant vaccinations, emphasizing that the decision is a private matter for each family. On the Tuesday, November 17 episode of her show, the 29-year-old reality television personality clarified that she is not vaccinating her unborn son but stressed that this remains her individual choice. She acknowledged that friends with similar timelines do choose to vaccinate, noting that parents must simply do what they believe is best for their specific household circumstances.

Beyond stating her position, Savannah detailed the practical challenges of finding medical care for a child who does not follow standard vaccination schedules. Before giving birth, she specifically sought out a doctor who agreed to accept her baby boy as a patient regardless of his vaccination status. This proactive search was necessary because she claimed that the majority of pediatricians in the current healthcare landscape will drop patients or refuse service if families choose not to vaccinate.

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Securing Medical Care for Unvaccinated Infants

The reality star explained that she found a pediatrician who does not adhere to a one-size-fits-all approach to childhood healthcare. She revealed that the doctor she selected has 75 percent of her patients who do not vaccinate, indicating a significant community of families making similar health choices. This medical provider allows for a flexible schedule where vaccines might be administered only at major milestones or if the family travels to areas with outbreaks, rather than following a strict, immediate post-birth protocol.

Savannah emphasized that she does not view her decision as a permanent refusal to ever vaccinate, but rather a rejection of the pressure to act immediately after birth. She stated that she dislikes the expectation that actions must be taken as soon as a child comes out of the womb. Her chosen doctor supports a staggered approach, allowing families to wait and assess needs before proceeding with specific immunizations, which aligns with Savannah's desire for a more cautious and personalized medical strategy.

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Todd Chrisley Defends Daughter Amid Political Commentary

Todd Chrisley, the 57-year-old patriarch of the Chrisley family, offered strong support for his daughter's decisions during the Wednesday, November 11 episode of his Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast. He recounted taking Savannah and her husband, Jason Aldean, to an event at Mar-A-Lago, where he observed that she looked pretty but was visibly nervous about the public scrutiny surrounding her pregnancy and health choices. He defended her right to make these personal decisions without external judgment.

Todd framed Savannah's choices through a unique political and moral lens, suggesting that both major political parties should appreciate her stance. He argued that Democrats should love that she is exercising her right to choose, while Republicans should value her alignment with Christian morals and values. He concluded that her approach represents a convergence of pro-life beliefs and love and acceptance, asserting that she should be covered by the values of both parties in her journey as a mother.

Public Health Context and Family Legacy

Savannah's choices come against a backdrop of significant public health developments, including the Pan American Health Organization's announcement that America has lost its measles-elimination status after 26 years. This historic setback occurred under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who noted the challenges in maintaining herd immunity. The CDC continues to state that vaccines administered to millions of children in the United States each year are safe and effective against infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, chickenpox, and measles, highlighting the ongoing debate between public health guidelines and individual medical autonomy.

In a recent public letter to her unborn baby, Savannah expressed her determination to shield her child from becoming a political or social controversy. She wrote that her sweet thumb-sucking baby is worth everything and is not defined by past mistakes or public opinions. This message reflects her broader philosophy that parents should not be shamed for their family-raising decisions. She reiterated that her decision stands, and while she respects others' choices, she remains committed to the path she has selected for her family's health and future.